Darren Entwistle, CEO of Telus, said the airline will not announce its 5G plans in advance for competitive reasons.

During the fourth quarter 2019 earnings call, the airline noted that it was “focusing on getting the job done right from day one” and will make the announcement when it is ready. This means that the network operator will only announce its 5G provider when it is ready.

Entwistle noted that Telus will make sure that the key spectrum, namely the 3.5 GHz spectrum, becomes available, which the government will auction off sometime this year. This specific spectrum is critical for 5G in terms of speed and latency.

Rogers, who worked with Ericsson on his 5G devices, began expanding his 5G network in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver in January.

Last week, Bell announced that Nokia is the first 5G provider to work with many equipment suppliers, including Huawei. The Canadian government has yet to decide whether Huawei can participate in the 5G deployment.

“5G will bring about significant improvements in productivity, innovation, efficiency and, above all, digital transformation,” said Entwistle during the call.