Temple and Art d’Ecco

When: February 4th, 8pm

Where: Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main

Kettering, UK, Quartet Temples has been touring and recording for six years and it shows. The group’s appearance at Fox Cabaret on a snowy and rainy night in Vancouver was as elegant and exciting as that of the latest single Holy Horses.

The presence of the up-and-coming Golf Island act Art d’Ecco, whose album Tresspasser is an absolute delight in top-class bragging, also contributed to the hype surrounding the appearance. The singer and his close support band, who have already played a number of top-class concerts such as the Squamish Music Festival, are taking shape.

Here are five things you should know about the show:

1: Howling, The band started with the fourth tune of their latest album, Hot Motion. With its hidden lead riff, airy keyboards (courtesy of rhythm guitarist Adam Smith) and singing vowel hooks, the song is a perfect example of what the band is doing right. The tune that combines classic 1960s-style psychedelic pop with some flourishes that could only come from players who have lived through the Brit pop era is a vibrant gem.

2: You are either on something, One of the best songs the band has written so far is only played live. With its harmonious sounds and increasing pause, it is perfect for the high voice of singer / guitarist / songwriter James Bagshaw. Straight and to the point.

3: Holy horses, And this could be the second best song the band produced. It’s like a growling mix of Beatles and Oasis with a bouncing bass line interrupted by one of the toughest rock hooks in the group’s repertoire. At a time when long guitar jams, as usual, land on the pile of jam bands, the temples still train occasionally and let their trippy hair fly. You did very well in this case, and Bagshaw left some razor-sharp marks.

4: The drums, The band is on the third drummer and they may still not have the right one. Rens Ottink did a great job of keeping the time and keeping it really tough and straight. The thing is, the songs could offer some breathing space, which could bring an easier touch. Temples leans much more on the pop side than the rock side of the material, and pounding on the floor could keep the songs from going up. Let Ottink swing a bit and see what happens.

5: Art d’Ecco, It’s always great to see how a local warm-up act really does it. With a series of solid songs, a good stage look and a good mood and a really good singing voice, d’Ecco made temples have to bring their A-Game. The sound is seductive, if not as outrageous as it could be. The fans are looking forward to the next album.

