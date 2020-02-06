Advertisement

The CM also announced that the senior MLA, Umesh Katti, would be accepted into the cabinet, but declined to set a date for it.

Bangalore: Ten newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who were previously present in Congress and at JD (S) and were instrumental in dethroning the previous H.D. Kumaraswamy led the coalition government and was admitted to the Yediyurappa cabinet on Thursday.

Despite much opposition from the original party men, Mr. Yediyurappa was able to convene the 10 MLAs that were elected to the assembly in December.

The new ministers are S.T. Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, Dr. Patil, K. Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Srimant B. Patil with the governor Vajubhai Vala, who took the oath of office in Raj Bhavan.

In fact, the BJP’s top brass company had reportedly instructed the CM to introduce only 6 to 8 AMLAs, but Mr. Yediyurappa was able to convince them to agree to the introduction of 10 AMLAs.

After the cabinet expansion, the Prime Minister informed reporters that the new ministers would receive portfolios by Saturday.

If possible, he will soon go to Delhi to speak to the party leader about portfolio allocation and the third round of cabinet expansion.

In response to the cabinet expansion, former Prime Minister and Congress President Siddaramaiah said he was not happy that those who left Congress and JD (S) became ministers because they were “anti-democracy” and they cheated on their parties had.

With the introduction of ten ministers, Operation Lotus, which the BJP had used to overthrow the former coalition government, has joined forces.

Up to 17 Congress MLAs and JD (S) had resigned from their respective parties to overthrow the Kumaraswamy government and support the establishment of a BJP government in the state last July.

Then the then speaker of the K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified all 17 MLAs and forced them to be re-elected.

