LOS ANGELES – Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Desert Regional Medical Center in Southern California’s hospital are paying $ 1.41 million to resolve allegations that Medicare was knowingly burdened with implanting unnecessary cardiac monitors on patients, the prosecutor said Tuesday ,

The settlement includes a lawsuit filed by former hospital employee Michael Grace that Tenet and Desert Regional have violated the U.S. Department of Justice.

The lawsuit accused the Medicare medical center after cardiologists unnecessarily implanted cardiac monitors commonly known as loop recorders at Palm Springs Hospital between 2014 and 2017. Medicare only reimburses services and treatments that are appropriate and medically necessary.

“Invasive medical interventions, such as the implantation of cardiac monitors, are not without their dangers,” said Timothy B. DeFrancesca of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspectorate General. “If these procedures, as claimed in this case, are medically unnecessary, people in government health programs will be at unnecessary risk and taxpayers will get the bill.”

The claims cleared by the agreement are only allegations and no liability has been found, the Department of Justice statement said.

Tenet Healthcare confirmed the agreement in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are committed to our team’s efforts – our hospital and doctors have taken steps to address this issue before the lawsuit is filed and continue to strive to meet all the requirements of the federal health program,” said Tenet.

The provisions of the Fake Claims Act allow private individuals to make false claims on behalf of the government and to participate in any recovery. According to the law, Grace will receive around $ 240,000 as part of the government’s recovery, officials said.

