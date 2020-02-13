KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Anthony Firkser # 86 of the Tennessee Titans catches a 22-meter touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against Tyrann Mathieu # 32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans strength of ranking for season 2020 by Michael Moraitis

The Tennessee Titans and Anthony Firkser have reached an agreement on a one-year contract.

The tight end of Tennessee Titans Anthony Firkser will remain in Nashville for at least one more season.

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reported the deal, which is the first move the Titans made to bring back one of their own free agents. Prior to this deal, Firkser would become an exclusive royalty-free agent in March.

The specific dollar amount of the one-year pact was not disclosed. In 2019, Firkser earned $ 570K.

The Titans backup tight end caught 14 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown in 15 games. He was the secondary pass-catching tight end behind Jonnu Smith after Delanie Walker was placed on IR.

Harvard’s grad also amounted to three catches for 45 yards and two scores in three play-off games.

Firsker’s figures were slightly lower than in 2018 when he played in three fewer games (12) and ended with 19 catches of 225 yards and one touchdown.

Firkser was one of the 22 free agents that the Titans have to make a decision about this out of season. He was also one of two free agent tight ends together with blocking tight end, MyCole Pruitt.

On top of Pruitt, the Titans also have to decide what to do with Walker, who is under contract for next season but saw his campaign end early in 2019 after a problem with the same ankle that he had sustained serious injury in 2018. He will also be 36 next season.

There is a very good chance that the Titans will decide to cut Walker off to save around $ 6.3 million, which would be a huge boost for general manager Jon Robinson this season. The way it looks now, the Titans have around $ 54 million in cap space.