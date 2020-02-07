Advertisement

What the numbers say the Tennessee Titans should do in a free agency.

The Tennessee Titans have a number of large free agents this season, but they also seem to have the cap to retain most if not all of them.

This is a unique situation in the AFC South and that is best explained in a chart that I will post later in this article.

I think we all know at the moment that the plans of the Titans-free agency depend on what they do at home with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Jack Conklin, all set up as free agents.

A very interesting way to look at it is in terms of “lost snaps”. So while it’s not a perfect snapshot of the talent that the Titans could lose, it does show how much the players they could lose would mean for the product on the field.

Again, there are some mistakes like Jeffery Simmons who play fewer snaps than Kamalei Correa, but it would clearly be a bigger loss to lose Simmons than Correa.

Anyway, let’s look at this before we talk about why the Titans are so unique.

Potential Snaps lost by free desk versus cap space

Top right = Must be active in a free agency or sign your own players

Bottom right = Potential cap problems

Bottom left = not much capspace but not much expected turnover

Top left = Can be active in a free agency to add pic.twitter.com/96tKNKCpPz

– Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) 7 February 2020

So the TL; DR version thereof is:

–Tennessee Titans will be active in the free agency: Have more money than most to spend (even without spending cuts that would bring them much closer to the Bucs site), but they lose more.

–Jacksonville jaguars will have to cut people: They don’t lose a lot of snaps, but they have a terrible cap situation.

–Houston Texans will not be active in the free agency: They don’t lose a lot of starters, but they don’t have a lot of money. (The secret here is that by the end of 2021 they have to pay Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil somewhere between $ 50- $ 60 million a year).

–Indianapolis Colts will be active in the free agency: With no real talent locked up in that roster in the long run and without anyone leaving, they could have a complete makeover.

Of the four AFC South teams, therefore, only two can spend money on a free agency. While the Colts must try to buy a team (never a good idea), the Titans are in the unique situation that they have a team that now has to decide who they want to keep and who they want to let go.

If they really want to, all four can keep their big free agents, but if they want to try to get better in a free organization, they can choose whether they value positions like OT and CB more than positions like EDGE, or vice versa.

That is great news for Jon Robinson, because no matter how difficult these decisions will be, he will have to decide whether he wants to be daring and add a few pieces to a free agency or simply trust the design process and take the most important people back .

