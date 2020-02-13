Tennessee Titans’ Kickers were the worst in the competition in 2019, but how bad were they in NFL history?

As Mike Reiss from ESPN was compiling his latest “quick-hit” article, he made sure that the league-wide field goal percentage fell by 3.1 percent this year, reached a low of 81.6 percent. That stat made me wonder how much of that decline is due to the three Tennessee Titans trying to make a field goal in 2019, and how does it historically match?

To find out, I searched the last 50 seasons of NFL kicking data and deleted the team with the worst kicking statistics every year, so I could see which team did the most to reduce the league-wide field goal percentage in one season since the merger.

Before we dive into it, I want to get rid of the absolute worst offender. The Titans are half the offender of this team, and I think so. Also three times in this period were two teams equal for the worst goal percentage in the field, in 1988, 2004 and 2011.

For these years, I just eliminated one team and left the other because my goal is to see which individual team looked the worst of the special teams in the competition.

I present to you the Baltimore Colts 1972. Ending with a record-low field goal percentage of 33.3 percent after an absolutely horrible 13 out of 39 attempts, this Colts team only reduced the league-wide field goal percentage by 1.3 percent.

The Tennessee Titans 2019 ended with a field target percentage of 44.4 percent, ranked 10th since the merger, and the worst since the 1983 New England Patriots, which ended at 40.9 percent.

All in all, the Titans made eight field goals out of 18 attempts, while the other 31 teams converted 794 field goals out of 965 attempts, accounting for a Titans-free total of 82.2 percent. This means that the Titans have reduced the league goal field percentage by 0.6%.

Only 11 teams since the merger have further reduced that percentage themselves.

This is also the first time a team has finished less than 50 percent since the Minnesota Vikings from 1987, who had finished converting 48.3 percent of their attempts. Those Vikings also won two playoff games to fall into their champions game alone.

The Titans could have made matters much worse if they hadn’t discovered the brilliant strategy of only scoring touchdowns, so they didn’t have to try field goals. After a week 15 loss to the Texans in which he missed his fifth field goal of the season, kicker Ryan Succop was placed on an injured reserve and Greg Joseph was brought in.

After that attempt, the Titans did not attempt any field goal until the first quarter of the loss of the AFC Championship to the Chiefs. Joseph made it.