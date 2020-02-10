Advertisement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: A detail of Tennessee Titans helmets on the sidelines in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Would the former XFL coach be en route to the Tennessee Titans? from Will Lomas

The Tennessee Titans have lost another coach from their coaching staff in 2019.

Head coach of Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, has seen many changes in his coaching staff since the 2019 season and on Monday evening he lost another coach.

The son of the former defensive coordinator Dean Pees and the team’s defensive quality control coach, Matt Pees, leaves the Titans to follow the coaching at Findlay High School in Ohio.

Tendon responded to the announcement, which was shared by the school’s Twitter page.

This is a fairly minor deviation, especially when compared to some of the other coaches who left in the early stages of the off season. As Titan’s writer Paul Kuharsky points out, the task of Pees as a coach for defensive quality control is an entry level job.

Entry level. You should see a coach as a newcomer. You have to work at a sick hour. Already have legitimate experience.

– Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) 11 February 2020

Turron Davenport from ESPN elaborated on the work of Pees.

Pees joins several other coaches who have recently left Nashville and will leave after the team has announced it had completed the coaching staff last week.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired after the 2019 season, secondary coach Kerry Coombs left for the co-defensive coordinator position at Ohio State, and within linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie left (or was fired) and joined the coaching staff of the Detroit Lions .

While the Titans replaced McKenzie with veteran coach Jim Haslett and Coombs with former Houston Texans secondary coach Anthony Midget, the team did not officially name a defensive coordinator to take Pees’ place.

Instead, Vrabel is expected to play a greater role in the defense, which could lead to him playing in 2020. We will see if that will eventually flourish or whether the Titans will use a different approach.

