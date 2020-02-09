Advertisement

Chances are that the Tennessee Titans will play a game in London in 2020.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that the team would play two games in London during the 2020 season, chances are that the Tennessee Titans will be one of their opponents abroad.

On Tuesday, the Jags announced through their official website that the franchise would play back-to-back home games at Wembley Stadium. Since 2013, the Jags have been playing one game in London each season, with their most recent game against Texas Texan in 2019.

It is understandable that the Jags have been greatly saddened by this decision, as season ticket holders will now lose two home games while only receiving a 50 percent reduction in the price of their preseason tickets and a 5 percent reduction in their average regular season ticket prices.

In addition, some Jaguars fans are becoming more and more suspicious that their team may at some point make a permanent foreign action, although there is no concrete evidence to confirm that.

While we enjoy the mess that the Jaguars are a franchise (though I feel a little bad for their fans), this decision to play two games in London can lead the Titans to play the Jags in one of those games.

The announcement noted that the two games in London will not take place against the Chicago Bears or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online speculated in his weekend mailbag that it was unlikely that the Jags would pull the Texans again for a second year in a row.

That leaves the Titans and four other teams as potential opponents, and Wyatt believes the “odds are pretty good” that Tennessee Jacksonville meets in the pond in 2020.

The Titans last played in London in 2018 and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-19.

