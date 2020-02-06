Advertisement

Here are three things to know about new Tennessee Titans in coach Jim Haslett.

The Tennessee Titans made a new recruitment on Thursday in Jim Haslett, taking over the internal linebackers coaching position from recently departed former ILB coach Tyrone McKenzie, who is now a member of the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

In combination with this movement that is said to ‘complete’ the coaching staff, the Titans will not call a defensive coordinator, meaning that head coach Mike Vrabel will probably take on the role of defense.

But that is a discussion for another day and for now we are going to look at three quick facts about Haslett and what he is putting on the table.

1. Haslett has a lot of coaching experience

The new inside linebackers coach of the Titans brings a lot of experience to Tennessee. All in all Haslett has been a coach in the NFL for 24 years, with 12 as the defensive coordinator and six as the head coach. He last coached with the Cincinnati Bengals as their inside linebackers coach in 2018.

2. Haslett is a former NFL coach of the year

In his first season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2000, Haslett was named NFL Coach of the Year after bringing the team to a 10-6 record. It was an impressive season in which the saints went from a 3-13 record the year prior to a double-digit win season. Haslett led the saints to a play-off victory in the wild card round over the St. Louis Rams before being eliminated in the division round against the Minnesota Vikings.

3. Vrabel played under Haslett

Vrabel spent his first four years in the NFL as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was Haslett’s second stint as defending coordinator in the NFL. Haslett held the position at Pittsburgh from 1997 to 1999, three of the four years that Vrabel was there, so there is some familiarity between Vrabel and Haslett.

