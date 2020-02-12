Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans win early total over / under opportunities were released for the 2020 NFL season, thanks to the Action Network.

The Tennessee Titans want to continue the momentum after having achieved one of their best finishes in the franchise history. After their fourth consecutive nine-win season, the Titans finally want to win the double digit of the regular season.

The Titans above / below are currently at 8.5 wins for the NFL 2020 season, thanks to the Action Network. The Titans are connected to the Houston Texans for the highest overall victory in the division, with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars respectively.

Only the lines of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are above double figures in the AFC, while the NFC has four teams that achieve that.

The Titans have won a total of nine games or more since the 2000 season, despite their last 10-plus victory season in 2008. In the two seasons under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have each won nine games.

After playing in the AFC Championship Game, the Titans want to turn the franchise into an eternal contender.

In 2020, the Titans will play the AFC North, where the Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are based, and their AFC South Division rivals twice.

The Titans faced two AFC North teams last season and won both games, one of which was against the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Titans will also face the NFC North, including the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Packers and Vikings both made the play-offs in 2019, with the Packers reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The Titans have a difficult schedule next year, but have the chance to exceed expectations if they can build on last season. Behind Derrick Henry’s hasty attack and Ryan Tannehill’s excellent game action, the Titans pass one of the most devastating offenses in the competition.

On the other hand, the Titans saw huge improvements from young players such as Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans and Jeffery Simmons who helped them take the next step. Let’s hope this team can finally win the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

