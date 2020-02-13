Where are the Tennessee Titans in rank for the 2020 season?

A season after the Tennessee Titans faced a pretty tough schedule during the 2019 campaign, things could become a bit easier for head coach Mike Vrabel in 2020.

Although we do not know exactly when the Titans will face each of their 2020 opponents, we do know which teams will meet Tennessee at home and on the road.

Home opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns

Road opponents: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos

According to SI.com’s Devon Clements, which took a look at the 2020 schedules of each NFL team based on the 2019 records, the Titans are number 20 in strength, with their 2020 opponents combined with a combined record of 127-128 -1 in 2019.

Number 1 is the New England Patriots (137-118-1), while the Baltimore Ravens (112-144) puts the rear at number 32 with the simplest projected schedule.

Although these figures are certainly fun to watch, there is a big mistake.

To start with, the records of the previous season are not always an indication of how good a team will be the following year. Just ask the San Francisco 49ers, a team that went from 4-12 in 2018 all the way to the Super Bowl in 2019.

A lot can happen between the end of one season and the start of the next.

Teams can take important steps in the design and / or in a free organization to improve their selection, or in the case of a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise player such as Ben Roethlisberger, who came out almost all of 2019, can return to increase a team.

On top of that, teams can improve late in the season and implement that momentum in the next campaign, just like the Denver Broncos will do after the inclusion of quarterback Drew Lock in the start-up line-up late last season.

By the way, the Titans will play both the Broncos and Steelers in 2020.

If you look more closely at who the Titans will encounter, this scheme is a bit harder than this formula to determine the strength of the scheme.