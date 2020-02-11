Advertisement

The Tennessee Vols had no room to do much on National Signing Day, but they still made some noise.

Tennessee signed 21 players during the early signing period, leaving them with only a few spots on National Signing Day.

Advertisement

The Vols had two major goals on what is now the ‘late signing day’ and they have managed to land both of them.

Four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman and four-star athlete Dee Beckwith both signed at Tennessee and gave the Vols their first Top 10 class under Jeremy Pruitt.

As a result of their strong end to the 2020 recruitment cycle, Rivals.com named Tennessee as one of their big winners of the signing day in February (along with Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt).

This is what Rivals said about the efforts of National Signing Day in Tennessee:

Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols didn’t have much room for additions, but they still had a few big goals left and they both landed. It started with Dee Beckwith, a versatile athlete in Alabama who announced for Tennessee over Florida. That was expected. Then the fight, which went on until well into the afternoon, went between Tennessee and Ole Miss, who both worked hard to turn Florida Malachi Wideman. This went back and forth for days in the run-up to Signing Day, but then Tennessee closed the deal and landed the Rivals100 wide receiver. It was a strong finish for Pruitt and his employees.

Interestingly, a few Tennessee rivals were named as losers on National Signing Day.

Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss were the three schools that Rivals.com said “lost the day” on the national day of signing.

But don’t feel bad for those programs – Alabama ended with the No. 2 recruitment class and Florida ended with the No. 8 recruitment class (per 247Sports).

Okay, you might feel a bit bad for Ole Miss – the rebels ended up with the No. 39 ranked recruitment class.

On the other hand, I doubt Tennessee fans think it’s a shame for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Featured image via Randy Sartin-VS TODAY Sport

Advertisement