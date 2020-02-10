Advertisement

One of the disadvantages of a strong coaching staff is that other programs / NFL teams will always be looking for assistants.

Head coach of Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee Vols, learns this the hard way.

On Monday, VolQuest reported that external linebackers coach / co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph is on his way to the NFL to join the Texas staff of Houston.

This is the second assistant that Pruitt has lost to the NFL this season. Within linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer recently left Tennessee to join the staff of the New York Giants.

To replace Sherrer, Pruitt moved tight end coach Brian Niedermeyer to linebackers and promoted Joe Osovet to an on-the-field role that coached tight ends.

Pruitt could use a similar strategy to replace Rumph.

VolQuest reported that Pruitt Akron will interview outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton for the job.

Felton served as a defensive quality control assistant for Tennessee in 2018.

When Pruitt was looking for an offensive coordinator after the 2018 season, he set Felton on the road to recruitment. So it is clear that Pruitt thinks a lot about the former UT assistant.

Another name that will attract some interest – at least among fans – is Tosh Lupoi.

Lupoi was once one of the best recruiters in Alabama. But he left Tuscaloosa after the 2018 season to join the Cleveland Browns staff. After not being detained after the 2019 season, Lupoi joined the staff of Atlanta Falcons as their defense / run game coordinator.

There is some rumble that Lupoi is not really in a good position at the SEC / NCAA, so it is unclear whether Prutt would actually attack him. With Rumph’s salary released, Pruitt Lupoi could offer a co-defensive coordinator title if he wanted to.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that trainer Tracy Rocker left the Tennessee defense line for South Carolina. Colorado defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh is reportedly hired as his replacement.

There is never a dull moment at Rocky Top.

Featured image via 247Sports

