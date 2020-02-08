Advertisement

The Tennessee Vols have signed five players from Memphis in their recruitment class 2020.

When Tennessee returns to an elite level, they must continue to recruit the Memphis area. They cannot stop with the 2020 class.

Losing coach David Johnson, who coached Mike Norvell in Memphis before coming to Knoxville for two seasons, was certainly a blow to UT’s Memphis recruitment efforts.

But that will not prevent the Vols from continuing to focus on top players from the western part of the state.

One of the players on which Tennessee focuses early is 2022 defensively back Cameron Miller, who has just finished his second season at Memphis Academy.

Miller already has a 6-foot-2/180 lbs SEC-ready size, so it’s no surprise that the Vols are aiming for him early.

The Memphis resident has not yet been assessed by recruitment services, but he already has offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee.

Miller, who is friends with Vols who is walking back Eric Gray, recently visited Tennessee for the third time. He told VolQuest that he liked how the UT coaches were “all about the children”.

Although Miller is currently on the list of defenders, it is quite possible that he will outgrow the position. He could end up as a broad receiver on the next level. Anyway, the Vols want him at Rocky Top.

It is obvious that Jeremy Pruitt and his associates will not overlook children from the state of Tennessee. If they miss one of the best in-state prospects, it is not because they are not targeted at them.

Missing top in-state recruits plagued the end of the Butch Jones era in Knoxville. Pruitt does not make the same mistake.

Featured image via 247Sports

