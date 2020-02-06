Advertisement

It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols were a complete mess at the end of 2017.

A disastrous coaching quest with a failed rent, a fired athletic director and seemingly unlimited rumors put the incompetence of the Vols in the national spotlight.

But somehow the Vols were even worse off than everyone else realized.

Tennessee Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer, who was hired during the infamous coaching quest of 2017, was asked on Thursday during a recruitment celebration in Nashville if Jeremy Pruitt understood what a mess the selection was when he agreed to become the Head Coach of the Vols.

Fulmer replied that he did not realize how far back the Vols were at the time and said, “We were in a big mess.”

Fulmer is not sugar coating it – Butch Jones left Tennessee in a terrible form. Much worse form than when he inherited it.

This makes the work that Pruitt has done over the past two years even more remarkable. The Vols haven’t played with a full deck yet, but they managed to beat a good Auburn team on the road in 2018 and ended with a winning record in the SEC in 2019.

I know that Fulmer was not the athletic director during Jones’s tenure, but he still made some remarks about Tennessee’s state program.

And at no time did Fulmer ever get into excitement about Jones like he did with Pruitt in recent months.

It is probably best to trust Fulmer on this. He has seen Tennessee at its best and at its worst. And he believes that Pruitt is the man who can get the Vols back to an elite level.

Featured image via Crystal LoGiudice-VS TODAY Sport

