TerraMaster has launched an entry-level NAS that doubles as personal cloud storage. The F2-210 NAS has two bays and supports up to 32 TB of storage (using today’s hard drives). As a base model, the product costs less than $ 200.

The TerraMaster F2-210 NAS with two bays is supported by Realtek’s RTD1296 SoC with four Arm Cortex-A53 cores, Arm Mali T820 MP3 graphics and a multimedia engine, the hardware with 4Kp60 HDR10 content in H.265 and VP9 formats supported. The application processor is coupled with 1 GB RAM and supports two SATA hard drives as well as a GbE connection and two USB 3.0 connections.

The NAS can hold two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch hard drives (or SSDs) and now supports capacities of up to 32 TB and considerably more for upcoming drives. The hard drives can work in single, JBOD, RAID 0 and RAID 1 modes. In terms of performance, the F2-210 supports throughput of up to 124 MB / s with two drives at 5400 rpm in RAID 0.

The TerraMaster F2-210 runs the TOS 4.1.0 operating system and supports multimedia management applications from Emby and Plex that turn the device into a media center (services such as Roku are also supported). In addition, various other programs are available in the TOS Application Center, including applications for security, security, web servers and other purposes.

TOS 4.1.0 supports access from the cloud as well as the protocols HTTP, SMB / CIFS, AFP, FTP, NFS and WebDAV. The manufacturer states that setting up cloud access using its TNAS.online service is quick and easy, access can be tailored to different people, and the NAS can also access other cloud storage services if needed.

TerraMaster’s 2-bay NAS F2-210 is available now from retailers like Amazon for $ 149.99. The company also offers a 4-bay version for $ 249.99.

