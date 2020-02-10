Advertisement

File photo: Journalists protest in the Kashmir Press Club | By special agreement

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club said Monday that security agencies threaten and intimidate journalists working in the valley.

Advertisement

At a meeting on Monday, CCP members said that the administration has not given journalists the freedom to operate since the Narendra Modi government abolished Article 370.

“This is evident from the six-month shutdown of the Internet in the region that began on August 5, and as if that weren’t enough, physical attacks, threats, and subpoenas against journalists are used by security agencies to intimidate journalists,” the CCP said in one Statement issued after the meeting.

The harassment of journalists by the anti-insurgency headquarters of the J&K police, Cargo, in Srinagar, has become a “routine exercise”.

“The molestation and questioning of journalists in Kashmir for flimsy reasons by the J&K police for their work is indeed a terrible verdict on the appalling state of the media,” the statement added.

The CCP, along with ten other Kashmiri journalists, called the urgent meeting on Monday after summoning two valley journalists who had been interviewed by Cargo for hours.

According to the journalists, they were asked why they had called for a separatist strike on the days of the death of parliamentary Afzal Guru and separatist leader Maqbool Bhat, who had been hanged.

“Stop subpoena and attacks on journalists”

Kashmiri journalists spoke about several summonses and interrogations that had taken place since August 2019 when the former state was deprived of the special status granted under Article 370.

More than six Kashmiri journalists, including journalists from The Hindu, The Indian Express and Economic Times, have recently been interviewed by the J&K police and there have been several incidents of physical attack on reporters.

The club found that this correspondent was beaten by the police in Srinagar when he reported a protest. In August, security forces picked up another local journalist and detained him for almost 24 hours.

The club said that internet restrictions and the forced search for news organization pledges that allow restricted internet access, constant surveillance, physical attacks and subpoenas are the tools to ensure that only government-advertised versions are heard outside.

“However, today’s meeting made it clear that journalists have the right to impartially and truthfully report on the events in Kashmir,” the statement said.

The CCP urged the government to stop the subpoena and attacks on journalists.

“As a fourth step, the government should ensure the freedom of expression and expression guaranteed in the constitution, rather than disturbing the press. Seeing the media as part of the Kashmir issue and blaming journalists for anything wrong is pretty wrong, ”added the statement.

Also read: Hilal Lone, youngest politician at Jammu & Kashmir, is booked under PSA

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement