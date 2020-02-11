Advertisement

If a seminar is “too boring” for Amy (Melissa Fumero), it must be bad.

But that is what the team has to endure in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode on Thursday, and TV Insider has an exclusive taste of everyone who receives the bad news.

When Terry (Terry Crews) starts lubricating the team – Rosa’s (Stephanie Beatriz) commends work on a case and Amy’s reports – Holt (Andre Braugher) knows what he is doing. “He lubricates us before he gives us some devastating bad news,” he informs everyone. (Isn’t it too strange to see him sitting with the others during a briefing in an officer uniform?)

Although it is not what Holt feared (“My God, Jake and Charles are dead!”), Terry admits “it’s worse”: “We have to do our annual HR seminar on workplace conflicts tomorrow.” View the clip above to see everyone’s reactions and to hear more bad news.

Also in this episode, Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) unexpectedly appears to seek the help of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) after claiming that someone is trying to kill him.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursday, 8:30 am to 7:30 pm, NBC

