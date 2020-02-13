DETROIT – Tesla Inc. shares fell slightly more than 1% on early trading day after the maker of electric vehicles and solar modules announced it would sell more than $ 2 billion in additional shares.

The move takes place just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough money to fund its capital programs and no longer needed to raise money.

According to Tesla, the subscribers to the stock sale have a 30-day option to buy an additional $ 300 million in common stock.

In his statement, Tesla says Musk will buy $ 10 million in stock, while billionaire board member and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will buy $ 1 million in stock.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Tesla currently has slightly more than 180 million shares outstanding and the filings with the United States regulators state that the sale will add 2.65 million.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the electric vehicle and solar panel company estimated that the net proceeds from the sale would be $ 2.31 billion if the subscribers exercised stock purchase options.

The numbers assume the shares will be sold for $ 767.29 each, the closing price on Wednesday. Each additional dollar on the stock price would increase the proceeds by about $ 2.6 million, the file said.

The value of the stock has more than quadrupled since June last year and was trading at $ 750.67 immediately after opening markets on Thursday.

At the fourth-quarter earnings conference call on January 29, Musk was asked to raise capital because the stock had risen so dramatically.

Musk replied that the company spends money as soon as possible, but still generates money. “With that in mind, it doesn’t make sense to raise money because we expect cash despite this level of growth,” he told analysts.