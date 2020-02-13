Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – Get Report shares fell lower in premarket trading on Thursday after the automaker announced it would raise $ 2 billion in new common stock less than two weeks after founder and CEO Elon Musk said it “didn’t make sense” To raise money.

Tesla said it would use the money to support its balance sheet and for “general corporate purposes”. Tesla said Musk would raise approximately $ 10 million of shares from the sale, while board member Larry Ellison would buy $ 1 million.

“The total gross proceeds of the offer, assuming that subscribers fully exercise their option to purchase additional securities, would be approximately $ 2.3 billion before haircuts and expenses,” said a Tesla statement. “Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.”

Tesla stock was down 4% after news of pre-market share issuance, indicating an opening price of $ 737.00 each.

In Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings forecast with analysts and investors on January 29, Musk said Tesla “was spending money what I think is efficient and we are not artificially restricting our progress. And yet we are still generating positive money.”

“With that in mind, it doesn’t make sense to raise money because, despite this level of growth, we expect to generate money,” he added.

However, Tesla’s stock rose from $ 567 to a record high of $ 968.98 each after the group’s fourth quarter earnings, which rose 10.9% year-over-year to $ 2.06 per share, raising the street consensus forecast of $ 1.75. Consolidated sales also impressed, increasing 2.1% to $ 7.38 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $ 7.05 billion.

The execution was an integral part of Tesla’s recent upswing. The Palo Alto, California-based automaker led the Street Street forecast for deliveries in 2019 with a total of 367,500 units, led by sales of 92,500 Model 3s The three months ended in December.