Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – Get Report stocks rebounded Monday ahead of trading after Chinese government officials announced they would help the automaker reopen its $ 2 billion gigafactory in Shanghai after a government-ordered corona virus break.

Tesla had announced that the Shanghai shutdown would delay Model 3 delivery to the world’s largest car market, while extending the production growth of its benchmark sedan, which it hopes will reach 150,000 a year when the newly opened plant peaks in Operation is capacity.

“Given the practical difficulties that major manufacturing companies such as Tesla faced in resuming production, we will coordinate to make every effort to support the resumption of production as soon as possible,” said a spokesman for the Shanghai city government in a remark reported by Reuters,

Tesla shares traded 6% higher on Monday before the IPO, opening at $ 792.84.

Tesla shares saw unprecedented price moves during the week, hitting an all-time high of $ 968.98 per share last Tuesday. Since then, only 22% have dropped, as analysts warn of high valuations and the potential drop in production target from the Chinese corona virus outbreak.

However, China is an important pillar of growth for Tesla, and the spreading corona virus, which has killed more than 900 people and infected at least 40,000 others, presents the company with a major challenge in terms of ambitious production and profit targets.

“Just when we saw a clear buy signal for 2020, we see the risk of

China’s corona virus as a clear headwind for the Shanghai facility, suggesting another

pragmatic position, “said Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer, who had downgraded the stock to hold it after last week’s purchase, but kept its price target unchanged at $ 750 per share.

“Given the 3,000 expected weekly production of China Model 3 in a country that

We believe that expectations are likely to reset in the first quarter and are therefore necessary

are reflected in the rating. “

Other global automakers are collaborating with Toyota Motor Co. (TM) – Get Report warned last week that it would be “very vigilant about stocks of components made in China and used in other countries, including Japan, and the possibility of alternative production,” as the coronoa virus continues to spread Locking factories and plants are spreading in the central industrial province of Huebi and the surrounding region.

Domestic competitor Honda Motor Co. could hold, according to reports from the Nikkei Business Daily plants in Whuan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which were closed on February 13, according to an earlier plan. Last week Hyuandi Motor Co. ceased production in South Korea due to the negative impact of supply chains in China.

General Motors Co. (GM) – Get Report believes the company expects “significantly lower equity income in China in the first quarter of 2020” due to the coronavirus outbreak that killed 563 people and infected at least 28,000 others.

“The current situation with the corona virus is very worrying. It is a very fluid situation with daily updates,” said Matt Tsien, President of GM China. “

“In terms of the impact on sales, I think there will be a short-term impact on the entire industry,” he told investors at a conference call on Wednesday after the automaker had a stronger-than-expected result in the fourth quarter. “Basically, the car dealerships have been closed for the new lunar year. In some regions, they are slowly picking up speed. In many other regions, they will remain closed. We therefore expect the volume to have an impact in the near future.” , “

