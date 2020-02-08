Advertisement

Tesla has reportedly removed the autopilot capabilities of a customer’s Tesla vehicle without notice. Practice will likely involve more Tesla buyers in the growing discontent with Elon Musk’s dealings with customers.

Jalopnik reports that Elon Musk’s electric car maker, Tesla, allegedly removed the autopilot functions from a customer’s used Tesla vehicle without warning. Jalopnik describes the customer as “Alec” and claims that on December 20 last year, the customer bought a 2017 Tesla Model S from a third-party dealer who bought the vehicle directly at Tesla on November 15, 2019 through an auction.

The car was legally sold as a result of the California Lemon Law buyback because the car suffered from a problem in which the center console screen had a yellow border. When the vehicle was sold at the auction on November 15, it was equipped with the Enhanced Autopilot and Tesla’s “Full Self Driving Capability” functions. These options together cost $ 8,000.

After the vehicle was sold, Tesla carried out a remote inspection of the vehicle. As a result of the test, the vehicle’s software was updated to the latest version in December and the enhanced autopilot and full self driving capability were removed. The date of the test was confirmed by Tesla on request from Jalopnik.

Alec turned to Tesla about the problem and received the following answer:

Tesla recently found that customers are misconfigured for versions of the autopilot that they haven’t paid for. Since then, an audit has been carried out to correct these instances. Your vehicle is one of the vehicles misconfigured for autopilot. We looked back on your purchase history and unfortunately full self-driving was not a function that you paid for. We apologize for the confusion. If you’re still interested in these additional features, you can start buying the upgrade.

Jalopnik commented on Tesla’s response to Alec as follows:

It’s all very puzzling. Alec bought the car from a dealer based on a number of features that the dealer appreciated when buying at an auction. If Alec saw that the car had autopilot and FSD when he paid for it, how exactly did he not pay for these functions?

These features together are worth $ 8,000, but when he bought them, it was hard to understand how he somehow didn’t pay them.

After speaking to Tesla customer support, Alec decided to find out how the company would respond if he requested removal of the autopilot and FSD from a used Tesla vehicle that he was interested in and it is a used car that she simply is not will remove. “

