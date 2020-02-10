Advertisement

Last year, Tesla launched the third generation of its Tesla solar roof tiles, and this year the company finally appears to be launching the solar system on a commercial basis.

According to Elon Musk, the solar roof is cheaper than a new roof and a separate solar system on the roof. In fact, Musk says this will be the case in about 80% of the cases, which is pretty certain.

The latest 3rd generation tiles offer improved power density, so 50% fewer solar tiles are required, which reduces costs. Tesla estimates that a typical solar roof with a 25-year warranty will still cost around $ 33,950.

Today Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will soon announce plans to expand to Europe and China.

The timing for Europe and China will be announced shortly

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), February 10, 2020

In many ways, the Tesla solar roof fits better in Europe, where super-cheap asphalt roofs are incredibly rare and where the slate-like black glass tile style fits much better.

In the United States, Tesla does the installation itself; It remains to be seen whether this will continue to be the case in the future.

