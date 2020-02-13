Tesla announced Thursday that it would raise $ 2 billion in equity, initially putting pressure on the stock. However, analysts say the move is smart, reflecting the company’s preference to seek a cushion of finance while the valuation is high.

The funding includes founder and CEO Elon Musk buying up to $ 10 million in stock and board member Larry Ellison buying up to $ 1 million.

Early Thursday morning, the stock fell more than 4% as investors expected a dilution to the value per share and may be wondering why the company is collecting money after Musk said it didn’t need it two weeks ago, and Tesla this has recently proven a quarter of the ability to make a profit. Late in the morning, the stock reversed and recently rose 3.4% to $ 793.30 per share.

Tesla did not disclose many details of the reasons for the decision and said in a press release that it “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes”.

But the capital increase “is a smart insurance policy,” Gene Munster, co-founder of venture capital firm Loup Ventures and former tech analyst at Piper Jaffray, told TheStreet on Thursday. “I was initially surprised because they don’t need the money, but it makes sense because you have to prepare for the worst if you build something for decades, and there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to delivering electric vehicles and cash is a crucial backbone for this success. ”

Some estimate that the global electric vehicle market will reach 20 million cars by 2025, and bulls believe Tesla can gain significant market share. Tesla is expected to deliver 506,000 vehicles in 2020. Many analysts forecast more than 1 million vehicles by 2025. China could be a key market as reflected in these overall numbers, and Tesla is aggressively investing in its new Gigafactory in the country.

Munster noted that Tesla will only provide a cash cushion in case demand slows down or manufacturing headwind is down the line. Munster estimates that Tesla requires approximately $ 2.5 billion a year to operate and work capital, and that amount increases as supplies increase. Munster said the company is increasing its cushion beyond its operations and the need for working capital to around $ 4 billion now.

And now is a good time for Tesla to raise the money as its valuation has skyrocketed and the company shows the ability to make profits while aggressively expanding its market. The stock has risen by 81% since the beginning of the year.

The move “is testimony to the short-term value of the stock,” said Münster.

Wedbush Securities Dan Ives wrote on Thursday morning in a note that funding was a “smart and strategic move”. He noted that “this will be a bit of a shock to some, as the company said at its recent conference call that no capital needs to be raised, although the cops (whom we agree) will say this is essentially tearing the pavement off and takes off the doomsday cash crunch scenario that some on the street predicted. ”