Starting with her career, Tessa Blanchard looked up at strong female figures such as the deceased Chyna – those who were not satisfied with the status quo for women in the company. The third generation hopes to inspire in a similar way and to move the proverbial needle even further.

The 24-year-old did exactly that in the appropriate title Hard to kill pay-per-view, making reparation the first woman to hold the Impact Wrestling championship. The milestone caused a heated rivalry with former title holder Sami Callihan, causing intergender wrestling on the big stage of the main event.

“My family needs to share that moment with me,” Blanchard said during a media call. “It has been a long eight months, Sami and I had experienced this all … To reach its peak with it Hard to kill and for me to walk away the very first woman to hold the Impact Wrestling World Championship, it really meant so much. It meant that the last six years of my career meant something. The last 24 years of life has led to that moment. It was very worthwhile.

“… I live in the moment. I am so proud of everything I have overcome to be where I am now. I am so blessed to be where I am now … I never thought it was possible Now that it has happened, it is very clear what my next challenge is. I have to defend the title against all newcomers. I will work harder. My intensity must be equal to, if not greater, every time I step into a ring. That’s what I’m concentrating on now – facing the best in the world. “

Together with the official leader, Blanchard has other colleagues looking for their chance, such as the longest-ruling Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie and X Division champion Ace Austin. She will face Austin on February 22 Offer on Impact Plus. With this “Diamond” that found such a success, the question arises whether Impact would advance in uniting the grand prizes of men and women.

“Never say never. Everything is possible. I do this to break through stereotypes,” Blanchard replied. “I want to grow as an athlete and struggle the best in the world. where we are now I take Taya very seriously as a competitor I take Ace Austin very seriously as a competitor I take a lot of our dressing room seriously because they are so talented We are filled with so many versatile, diverse talents.

“There is nothing to say. I am entirely in favor if that would be something that would happen later, because Impact has proven that we do not see it as intergender wrestling. We just see it as pro-wrestling. And it can make some people uncomfortable. It is not traditional. It is not what people are used to, but it is our vision. “

Blanchard didn’t just have to think about attracting the game of her life Hard to kill and hoping that her knee would last four or five weeks after the operation – she was also in the middle of a social media fire storm that started the day before the JPA with female wrestlers accusing Impact Wrestling’s top star of bullying and throwing away racial remarks in the Past .

“It was a very emotional weekend. It was full of highs and full of lows. I chose to take a little distance from social media because of all the things that were going on, “Blanchard said. “Not everyone will like me with everything that happened that weekend. Not everyone will agree with what I have chosen in my life. I made mistakes. I am faced with challenges. One thing I will say is that I have never used a racial blemish. It just isn’t in my heart. It is not something that I have done or will do. It’s just not true. Some people watch social media, and someone will make an accusation and say something and then everyone will jump on the bandwagon.

“We all have our own stories. There is a side in the life of everyone who is public and a part that is private. There is a part that can be seen all over the world and can be judged by anyone who is really interested in it. It is very unfortunate that some people resort to saying certain things, but it is simply not true. That is as much as I will say about it. I know who I am. People online, that is the world we live in with social media. I am faced with obstacles and challenges that have enabled me to persevere and become the woman and athlete that I am today. It’s just a rock in that step. “

Blanchard prepared mentally and physically for months with many emotions entering the competition. Hearing what was said struck her hard, but she admits the inner strength that she remains focused on the task she has to do.

“With my family, my little sisters there that weekend, in the front row to see everything culminate during that event, it was especially for me. I knew everything I experienced that I should use to feed to go outside and perform to the best of my ability – to be the best version of Tessa Blanchard I can be that night, and to go out there go and win the world championship, “she said.

“That way my little sister, who is 12, and other little girls and younger talent can look at me and see that I have taken something that I have loved and I have become great at it myself. And they can take it what they love and become awesome in it. That’s what motivated me. I can handle almost anything … I’m going to base my legacy on my work ethic. Not by trying to win a popularity contest. “

Blanchard does not see the same person in the mirror as before. The champion believes that inside and outside the ring is a constant learning experience.

“This is not a matter for the timid, the meek, the too thin people. I have been tested in this life, this journey, in this sport. One thing my dad always tells me is that I graduated from the hard knock school, “said Blanchard, the daughter of Four Horsemen Tully Blanchard.

“I have given and taken something, but one thing I have never done is to stop. Throughout this journey of the past six years of my career, I have grown enormously as a person … You grow and experience life and take those experiences , your junk, your victories, your losses, you use them as fuel to become the best possible person of yourself.

“One thing I really learned is to show respect to people even if they don’t deserve it. Not as a reflection of their character, but as a reflection of myself. “

Blanchard stands on top of the Impact Wrestling Mountain, without being unsettlingly comfortable in its skin. She wants to prove that nobody can kill your dream.

“The world is going to ask you who you are every day you wake up. The money and the fame and the TV and all social media … People say nice things about you. People say bad things about you. People will always have something to say. You must have the mental power to know who you are, “Blanchard said.

“And if you don’t know that, then the world will come to you and tell you who you are. I am a strong believer to know that I am stronger than that and that the world cannot take away who I am because the world has not given it to me. That goes for everybody. The world cannot take away your dreams or tell you who you are because they did not give it to you. That’s all I focused on, grown like a woman, grown like an athlete, grown like a sister, grown like a daughter. And hopefully grown as a leader. “

Impact wrestling, Tuesdays, 8 / 7c, AXS TV

The company presents three nights of tapings from February 7-9 as part of the “High Roller Tour” at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

