Advertisement

A small rural county in Texas saw an unusually high number of law enforcement officers on its main thoroughfare on Thursday morning, and local law had nothing to do with it. They were also not made aware that it was going to happen.

The Grimes County sheriff, Don Sowell, told a local Bryan College Station television station that the strong presence of immigration and customs officials (ICE) along with Texas State Department of Police (DPS) police officers caused accidental traffic stops along the State Highway 6 performed on Thursday.

According to KBTX, the joint task force stops without Sowell’s knowledge.

Advertisement

The DPS informed KBTX that they routinely made traffic stops between Navasota and College Station on Thursday morning, but people who called the station – and flooded the local social media scene – said they had seen people arrested and were brought into unmarked delivery vans.

Regardless, Sheriff Sowell was not pleased that the operation took place without his knowledge.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Agency (ICE) special agent is preparing to arrest suspected immigration violators in Fresh Mark, Salem, on June 19, 2018. Courtesy of ICE ICE / US Immigration and Customs Service.

Photo by Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

KBTX reporter Kendall Hogan said Sowell told her he was “blind today” after finding out that a state and federation task force was operating here in his county without notice.

Sheriff Sowell, who has been a county sheriff for over 20 years, told KBTX that he learned about the people in the community and not about his law enforcement colleagues.

ICE and Homeland Security told local media they couldn’t talk about their enforcement on the highway. However, the local sheriff had his own words.

“I was not consulted by either the DPS or the ICE, neither from the base nor from the operation,” Sowell told KBTX. “My only thing is that I’m the county’s top law enforcement officer. And as a sheriff, you should have a little professional courtesy and contact the sheriff if you have an operation so we can either be part of it or at least have confirmation of it . “

Residents of Navasota, the largest city in Grimes County, reported on Thursday morning on Facebook that State Troopers (DPS) and other police vehicles were heavily represented on the local highway. Vehicles that were reported to be vans and trucks were arrested by some witnesses.

“I saw that they packed like five or six people in a white van that they handcuffed,” Bobby Mallard, a Navasota resident, told the television broadcaster.

Sergeant Jimmy Morgan, a local DPS spokesman, said his department is making traffic stops in the Brazos and Grimes counties and is looking for violations of state and / or state commercial vehicle laws.

Morgan said that the standard protocol is to notify immigration officials if they think someone is illegally in the country and that ICE was ready on Thursday during the joint task force operation.

When news of the operation spread across the Brazos Valley region of Texas, a protection group called Red Migrante arrived in Navasota to ensure that all respondents were treated fairly.

“People were afraid, people asked if there was ice, what happened, they took someone with them, and it spread fear in our community. We stand up for our immigrant brothers and sisters and also ensure that their civil rights not get hurt, “said Nancy Plankey-Videla of the Brazos Sanctuary Network told KBTX.

The number of detainees was unknown on Thursday evening.

Advertisement