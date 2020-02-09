Advertisement

The gunman, a soldier armed with an assault rifle, hid in a mall and posted updates on Facebook

Nakhon Ratchasima: The Thai soldier, who killed at least 20 people and hid in a mall overnight, was shot dead by commandos on Sunday morning. This ended an almost 17-hour ordeal that wounded dozens and stunned the country.

It was unclear how many people were trapped in Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, where the gunman held out all night with assault weapons stolen from his barracks.

As the siege began, gunfire rang out hours after the Thai security forces stormed the ground floor and freed dozens of stunned, frightened shoppers from a bloody rampage committed by the gunman, an officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma. – had forwarded posts via Facebook.

“He was shot thirty minutes ago,” (0200 GMT), the head of the crime-fighting division, Jirabhob Bhuridej, told AFP.

Commanding Thai elite police units killed the gunmen, a police spokesman added, after an operation involving hundreds of security forces.

“The official death toll is 20 and the number of wounded is 42 … nine is in surgery,” Narinrat Pitchayakamin, a Korat doctor told reporters, and revised the first death toll to 21.

However, it was unclear whether there were more casualties in the multi-story complex, which was overcrowded with shoppers on Saturday, when the armed man charged in.

A fleet of ambulances left the front of the complex and the forensic police poured into the horrific scene shortly before the gunman’s death was confirmed.

The night was peppered with violent gunfire and sporadic evacuations.

A police officer who took part in a raid to flush out the shooter died, according to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. “He was hit and unfortunately couldn’t make it,” said Anutin.

Shocked evacuees reported how an ordinary Saturday shopping day in the busy mall went into horror when the gunman entered.

“It was like a dream … I am thankful that I survived,” 48-year-old Sottiyanee Unchalee told AFP that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall when she heard the gunfire.

“I’m so sorry for those who died … (and) the people who are still trapped.”

Stolen weapons

Jakrapanth relayed his killing spree through Facebook posts that recorded the attack from the city’s barracks on the mall, which trapped an unknown number of shoppers.

A volunteer rescue worker reported a bloody horror scene after his team brought four bodies to the hospital.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP.

“I’m just so sad. He’s a soldier, he shouldn’t have shot at unarmed people.”

The bloodshed began on Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at a high officer’s house and then at the nearby barracks before driving into the city center in an army vehicle.

There the gunman used weapons that were stolen from the military arsenal to cause a massacre in the city center.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Later in the day, Jakrapanth posted pictures of himself and posted several posts on his Facebook page while the attack was happening.

In a Facebook video that has since been deleted, the attacker said with an army helmet from an open jeep: “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” when he pressed a trigger icon with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a pistol up.

A Facebook spokesman said: “We have removed the armed man’s accounts from our services and will work 24/7 to remove harmful content related to this attack as soon as we know about it.”

The city has one of the largest barracks in Thailand, where the military is involved in politics and society.

The nation also has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, and several shootings in courthouses over the past year have increased concern about gun violence.

