By Tris_T7 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

The king of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, bears the costs of the funeral rituals for the victims of Thailands mass shootings during the weekend. He and Queen Suthida have also extended their support to the families of the victims.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-o-cha, said: “King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the queen feel remorse for the shootings and provide moral support to the families of the dead and will sponsor their funeral rituals.”

Thai Public Relations Handout Department

On Saturday, a 32-year-old shooter named Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima – a city northeast of Bangkok. He had stolen weapons and ammunition after killing his commander earlier in the day. 30 people were killed in the deadliest attack of Thailand by a lonely shooter.

The shooter killed 14 in a residence, army barracks and close to a temple. He killed 15 others in a mall before being shot by Thai Special Forces on Sunday.

