The Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people and stored himself in a shopping mall at night was shot dead by commandos on Sunday morning, ending a trial of nearly 17 hours that stunned dozens of people and stunned the country.

It was unclear how many people were imprisoned in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – where the shooter continued all night, armed with assault weapons stolen from his barracks.

Thai Royal Police placed a wanted poster on their Facebook page for Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, wanted in connection with a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima Photo: THAI ROYALE POLICE / Brochure Template

Full firefights sounded as the siege began to dawn, hours after the Thai security forces stormed the ground floor and freed dozens of bewildered, terrified shoppers from a bloody rage that the shooter – a junior army officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma – had passed on through Facebook -messages.

“He was shot thirty minutes ago” (0200 GMT), head of the Crime Suppression Division Jirabhob Bhuridej told AFP.

This screenshot of a hand-out video released by Thai oolice shows a fire on the compound of the Terminal 21 shopping center during a shooting Photo: THAI ROYAL POLICE / Handout

Commandos from elite Thai police units killed the shooter, a police spokesperson added after an operation involving hundreds of security personnel.

“The official death toll is 20 and 42 injured … nine are operating,” Narinrat Pitchayakamin, a Korat physician, told reporters who are reviewing an initial death toll of 21.

This screenshot is taken from the now closed Facebook account of the alleged Thai mall shooter, Jakrapanth Thomma Photo: Social Media / –

But it was unclear whether there were more casualties within the multi-level complex that was full of shoppers on Saturday when the shooter stormed in.

A fleet of ambulances left the front of the complex and the forensic police streamed into the grim crime scene shortly before the gunman’s death was confirmed.

Street lighting under the Teminal 21 shopping center was switched off when soldiers and police closed off the area. Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

The night was peppered with heavy gunshots and sporadic evacuations.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a police officer who participated in a raid to wash away the shooter died.

Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – is home to one of the largest barracks of Thailand in a country where the army is entangled in politics and society Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

“He was hit and unfortunately he couldn’t make it”, said Anutin.

Shocked evacuees told how an ordinary Saturday shopping day in the busy shopping center descended in horror as the shooter entered.

Police set up a cordon around Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, after a shooter opened a deadly fire and killed at least 20 Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

“It was like a dream … I am thankful that I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP and explained that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall while hearing the gunfire .

“I am so sorry for those who died … (and) the people who are still imprisoned.”

An armed soldier killed many people during a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeastern Thailand Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

Jakrapanth forwarded his shooting through Facebook messages that mapped the attack from the army barracks in the city to the mall, where an unknown number of shoppers were trapped.

A volunteer rescue worker told of a bloody scene of horror after his team carried four corpses to the hospital.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP.

“I just feel so sad. He’s a soldier, he shouldn’t have shot at unarmed people.”

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at the home of a high-ranking officer and then at the nearby barracks, before driving an army vehicle to the city center.

There the shooter used weapons from the military arsenal to unleash the massacre in the center of the city.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

During the day, Jakrapanth posted images of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” while making a trigger symbol with his hand .

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

A Facebook spokesperson said, “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

The city is home to one of the largest barracks in Thailand, a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

The nation also has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings in courthouses last year renewed concerns about gun violence.

