Advertisement

Thai officials said a soldier who killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others in a killing spree was shot in a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand.

Officials said the soldier, who was upset by a financial dispute, first killed two people and then went on a much bloodier rampage Saturday when he drove to a busy mall where buyers fled with terror.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma stood behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. Much of the filming took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with airport motifs filled with colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

Advertisement

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunfire was fired on Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by the police while they were looking for the armed man.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground part of the shopping center, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference outside the mall to announce that the shooter had been fatally shot.

The officials did not disclose any details.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

Police officers from the city and neighborhood who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to provide information fired gunshots as he drove to the mall. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras from the shopping center, which showed a man with an apparently assault rifle.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall, resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of the seven retail floors represents a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower soars to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.

Advertisement