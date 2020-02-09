Advertisement

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot by commandos in a shopping mall entered the rampage because of a debt dispute, said the Prime Minister of the Kingdom on Sunday, with the first official speculation about the motive of a ” unprecedented “shooting.

After a night that screamed between heavy exchanges of gunfire and frightening stripes in front of shop exits by locked shoppers, snipers put an end to the 17-hour ordeal when they killed the shooter on Sunday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

Thai Royal Police placed a wanted poster on their Facebook page for Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, wanted in connection with a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima Photo: THAI ROYALE POLICE / Brochure Template

Twenty-six people, including civilians – the youngest a 13-year-old boy – and security forces were killed by the villain warrior, said Thailand’s prime minister, Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

“It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis has occurred,” he said outside of a hospital where victims, including at least two who underwent brain surgery, were treated.

This screenshot of a hand-out video released by Thai oolice shows a fire on the compound of the Terminal 21 shopping center during a shooting Photo: THAI ROYAL POLICE / Handout

Prayut, a surly former army leader, blamed a “personal problem” about selling the house for the soldier’s raid, which began on Saturday afternoon at an army barrack and was passed on by the shooter through Facebook messages for several hours.

The attacker, a junior army officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, used a stolen M60 machine gun, rifles, and ammunition from one of Thailand’s largest barracks, as well as a military humvee to carry out the attack.

This screenshot is taken from the now closed Facebook account of the alleged Thai mall shooter, Jakrapanth Thomma Photo: Social Media / –

Prayut said he had overwhelmed the security of the barracks arsenal.

“This was not careless. We are not leaving the Arsenal Depot alone – we had people who guarded it.”

Street lighting under the Teminal 21 shopping center was switched off when soldiers and police closed off the area. Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

Most of the dead were killed in one around the mall.

Full firefights sounded as the siege began to dawn, hours after the Thai security forces stormed the ground floor and freed dozens of bewildered, terrified shoppers from a bloody disaster.

Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – is home to one of the largest barracks of Thailand in a country where the army is entangled in politics and society Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

Frightened shoppers sent cascades of messages to friends and family on social media from cupboards, toilets and under tables while the shooter demolished the mall.

Shocked evacuees told how an ordinary Saturday in the busy shopping center descended in horror when the shooter entered and caused an hour-long ordeal.

Police set up a cordon around Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, after a shooter opened a deadly fire and killed at least 20 Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

“It was like a dream … I am thankful that I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP and explained that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall while hearing the gunfire .

A Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said that he was led by employees to a warehouse when the shooting started.

“We were there for six debilitating hours … I’m in shock,” she said.

An armed soldier killed many people during a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeastern Thailand Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

Dozens of people made sure that police and soldiers in masks and assault rifles took control of the ground floor after a firefight and searched the fleeing crowds for the attacker.

Hours later, he was shot. Photos showed smiling elite units of soldiers and police coming out of the mall.

Alleged video of the scene – shared on social media – showed snipers in webbing on elevated walkways, with their guns pointing down while heavy gunfire echoed in a hall below.

The shooter passed on his shooting via Facebook messages that mapped the attack of an army barrack to the mall.

Despite the prime minister’s speculation, the exact motive of Jakrapanth remained unclear when Korat – a quiet and medium-sized city – tried to consume the scale of cruelty.

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when he shot three people – including at least one soldier – at a senior officers’ house and then at the nearby barracks before driving a military vehicle to the city center.

There the shooter used the stolen weapons to unleash the massacre in the city center.

During the day he posted images of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” while making a trigger symbol with his hand .

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

A Facebook spokesperson said, “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

The city is home to one of the largest barracks in Thailand, a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

The nation also has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings in courthouses last year renewed concerns about gun violence.

