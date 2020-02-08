Advertisement

A Thai soldier remained locked up in a mall on Saturday after he had shot at least 17 people, the emergency services said, in an attack passed on via Facebook messages.

The attack in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima began in a barracks late afternoon, police told AFP.

Three people were killed – including at least one soldier – when Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma opened fire.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership figures in the world, but massive shootings by soldiers aimed at civilians are rare. Photo: AFP / PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL

“He stole an army vehicle and drove to the city center,” police Lieutenant Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

Local media reported that the shooter seized weapons from the army arsenal before embarking on a shooting in the city center.

In a fast-moving incident, the authorities were unable to confirm to the local media that the shooter had captured 16 hostages.

Animated map shows the location of a massive shooting in Northeast Thailand Photo: AFP /

Video and photos circulate online transmitted panic scenes on a main road in the city – better known as Korat.

People fled while at least one fire roared and what seemed like the sound of automatic gunfire filled the air.

A Thai soldier shot at least 17 people. Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

The shooter also posted pictures of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page, including “must I surrender” and “no one can escape death”.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep: “I am tired … I can no longer pull my finger” and makes a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP, adding that the standing toll was “more than 10”.

The defense ministry said that troops have closed the Terminal 21 shopping center, but the suspect still has to catch it.

Several recordings in courthouses at the end of last year also renewed concerns about armed violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In a high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was murdered among three people in Thailand when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing on a land conflict.

