Police in Thailand said they were looking for a Thai army soldier to open fire and kill at least 20 people and injure many others.

The shooting took place on Saturday in the Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as the Korat.

“Right now we’re trying to catch the guy. Both police and military forces are stationed in the region, ”police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen told CNN.

The suspect sub. Lt. Jakraphanth Thomma is a junior officer who is said to have shot his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military base, BBC News reported.

Pattanacharoen said the gunman’s motive was not known at the time of the investigation, but the suspect had posted pictures of his attack on social media.

Earlier in the day, he wrote a post on Facebook that said, “Death is inevitable for everyone,” and posted a picture of what looked like a pistol in his hand. At one point after the rampage began, he reportedly wrote, “Should I give up?” Before the posts and his account became inaccessible, Al Jazeera News reported.

The attack began in the Suatham Phithak military camp, where the commanding officer identified as Colonel Anantharot Krasae was killed. A 63-year-old woman and another man were also killed in the military camp.

The suspect confiscated weapons and ammunition before escaping the scene with a Humvee and opening fire at various locations along the way before arriving at Terminal 21 shopping mall.

Local media reports say the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the run.

CCTV recordings show the suspected gunman in the mall with a rifle.

Defense Secretary General Kongcheep Tantravanich said 20 people were among the dead.

The authorities have closed the mall to track down the suspect, who is believed to be inside the building. The police warned people to stay at home.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed condolences to the families of those killed or injured in the attack.

