BANGKOK –

Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot and killed several people on Saturday, killing more than 10 people, and was locked up in a popular shopping mall.

Royal Thai police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people had been killed. The total number of injured was not immediately known.

Police contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said that the soldier, stationed outside the city, initially shot another soldier and a woman and injured a third person.

The agents of the city and the neighborhood who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 shopping center, shooting en route. The city is also known as Korat.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking coverage in a parking lot while gunshots were fired.

The mall was shut down and the street was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the shooter and rescue shoppers inside.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had closed the mall and the surrounding area.

