The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology houses one of the world’s largest exhibitions of dinosaurs and is the only museum in Canada exclusively dedicated to the study of ancient life.

But what you don’t see is the large amount of fossils stored in rows of shelves and cabinets in the storage space of the prepared collections.

There, Jared Voris, PhD student at the University of Calgary, spent years studying all the bones of the tyrannosaurus. He investigated the evolution of the species for his masters and realized that there was much more work to do on this subject and made that the focus of his PhD.

Voris found a set of fossils that stood out among the four types of tyrannosaurs known to Alberta.

“I realized that there were features that made it completely unique from all the others, so that was what prompted the discovery of this new species, just a kind of comparison to all the other tyrannosaurus fossils we found here in the past “said Voris.

What Voris saw that differed were vertical ridges that run the length of the upper jaw.

“So we started working on identifying that as the new species that we recently called degrading theoratatists,” Voris said.

The name of the new tyrannosaurus refers to its role as a top predator and was inspired by Thanatos (Greek god of death) and theristes (someone who picks or picks). The second part of the name honors the family that discovered the fossils.

John De Groot is a farmer and paleontology enthusiast who found the fossil skull fragments while walking around the hamlet of Hays in southern Alberta in 2010.

“The jaw bone was an absolutely stunning find,” De Groot said in a statement released on Monday. “We knew it was special because you could clearly see the petrified teeth.”

Darla Zelenitsky is an assistant professor at the University of Calgary and supervises Voris for his doctorate. She says it’s rare to find a new species of tyrannosaurus because millions of years ago didn’t roam the earth.

“They were the top predators of the ecosystem and the nature of the food chain, compared to herbivorous dinosaurs, there just weren’t many of these top predators,” Zelenitsky said.

She says that Voris’ sharp eye recognized the new species and earned him the right to call him.

“The last one mentioned was 50 years ago, and this is the first tyrannosaur species in Canada to have been mentioned by a student,” said Zelenitsky.

Francois Therrien, dinosaur-paleo-ecology curator at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, says the specimen was collected in 2010 and has been in storage ever since. He was part of the team that went to the location where the fossil was found.

“So we went to the site and measured the stratigraphic section to describe the rock record where the specimen comes from to determine the age of what that specimen was,” said Therrien. “That’s how we discovered that the specimen was much older than all previous dinosaurs from Alberta.”

This specimen is the oldest tyrannosaurus from Canada and is approximately 79 million years old, making it 12 million years older than Tyrannosaurus rex.

“It is older than T-Rex but it seems that it was the North American T-Rex at the time,” said Voris. “It was a species that was different from T-Rex, and it wasn’t until millions of years later that T-Rex came to North America, probably from Asia, and invaded and replaced all of the tyrannosaurs we see in North America.”

Thanatotheristes gives scientists insight into the family tree of the tyrannosaurus and shows that tyrannosaurs from the cretaceous of Alberta were more diverse than previously known.

“There are few places in the world where you can boast that you have five different types of tyrannosaurs,” said Therrien. “Most places – like in the United States – if you have one, two, maybe three tyrannosaurs, you are very lucky. Here in Alberta we already have five.”

