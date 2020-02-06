Advertisement

In his vigorous defense of the amended citizenship law in Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a 1947 Congress resolution and statements by his leading politicians, including two Prime Ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri, to emphasize that they wanted to be religious in minorities Pakistan receive citizenship.

Prime Minister Modi’s argument was that this viewpoint deviated significantly from that of Congress after his government passed a law granting citizenship to Pakistani minorities and accusing Congress of duality.

As soon as PM Modi ended his 80-minute speech in Rajya Sabha, opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad jumped up. Azad told the house that he wanted to thank the prime minister.

There were many surprised faces.

Prime Minister Modi had just carried out a devastating attack on the opposition for criticizing the citizenship law and accused Congress of spreading lies about the law, which was only intended to persecute religious minorities from Pakistan and two other neighboring countries, Bangladesh, to confer citizenship and Afghanistan.

Azad explained.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister on behalf of my party for speaking of Congress secularism, not today, but from 1947 … and our sensitivity to our Hindu brothers in Pakistan,” said Azad.

Read also | PM Modi ends government silence on new NPR issues

“I thank the Prime Minister, about whom he (Lal Bahadur) Shashtri ji spoke. But I would also like to say, not only on behalf of our party, but also of the other opposition parties. That we are not against giving our Hindu brothers from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan citizenship. We are for, for. This has been our policy since 1947, as Prime Minister Modi said. It has always been this way, ”said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad said the opposition was what it was

“Our only opposition was that Nepal, Hindus from Sri Lanka and Bhutan should also have been covered by this law … And how can the government enact a law based on religion,” said the chief of the Veterans Congress against being against Hindus Helping Pakistan is a “wrong campaign” and propaganda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi read aloud from the Congress Committee resolution of November 25, 1947, during his speech.

“It is said that Congress remains committed to providing full protection to all non-Muslims from Pakistan who have crossed the border and coming to India, or to doing so to save their lives and honor,” PM said Modi urged the opposition “renounce the tendency to misdirect and inform the country”.

