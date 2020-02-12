Advertisement

NEW YORK – Shares open higher on Wall Street, led by growth in technology companies and banks. The sprint increased after a federal judge removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s takeover. Under Armor crashed after the sporting goods manufacturer expected a major financial slump from the virus outbreak in China. The oil price also rose. The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,364. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points or 0.2% to 29,350 and the Nasdaq 34 points or 0.3% to 9,659. Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.58%.

Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday, shaking concerns about China’s virus outbreak, at least temporarily.

The London and Frankfurt indices rose in Europe, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed higher. Tokyo fell for a second day.

“Corona virus concerns appear to have eased,” said iG analyst Jingyi Pan.

Fear of the virus was partially offset by increased corporate earnings in the United States and expectations that global central banks will support economic growth.

The London FTSE 100 rose 0.9% to 7,510 and the German DAX rose 0.8% to 13,604. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4% to 6,038.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and 0.35%, respectively.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.3% to 27,583.88, while Kospi in Seoul rose 1% to 2,223.12. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 2,901.67.

The Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 23,685.98, while the S&P ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.6% to 7,055.30.

India’s Sensex rose 0.6% to 41,217.79. Progress has also been made in New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia.

The markets weakened on Monday after analysts warned investors’ optimism that the outbreak of the Chinese disease could be under control.

The government reported 108 deaths in the 24 hours to midnight on Monday, the first time the daily death toll exceeded 100.

This increased the death toll in mainland China to 1,016 with 42,638 confirmed cases. Most are in the central province of Hubei, where the virus appeared in December.

China extended its New Year holidays to stop travel and keep factories and offices closed to curb the disease.

The companies are gradually reopening. The government has pledged low-interest loans and tax cuts, but airlines and other industries may face huge losses.

The effects abroad are spreading. Due to virus fears, tech companies are withdrawing from a major European wireless technology fair and automakers are seeing delivery bottlenecks in production.

“The reason for unbridled relief (much less optimism) is illusory,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

ENERGY: US crude oil benchmark in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 87 cents to $ 50.44 a barrel. The contract lost 75 cents on Monday. The international standard Brent crude rose by $ 1.08 to $ 54.35. The last session fell $ 1.20.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose from 109.70 yen to 109.85 yen on Monday. The euro remained unchanged at USD 1.0914.

