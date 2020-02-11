Advertisement

We are in a new phase of the 2020 presidential competition, in which the primary elections are taking place, and the stakes for working families could not be higher. But while the Democratic candidates running in New Hampshire have tried to highlight their differences, the race leaders are strikingly united on labor issues.

In fact, the perceived gap between moderate and progressive democratic presidential candidates is disappearing when it comes to strengthening the power of workers in our economy and society and reforming our broken system of labor laws.

The four leading candidates from the Democratic Elementary School have made the most ambitious proposals for labor and economic reforms that we have seen for generations. Senator Bernie Sander’s plan would completely revise our broken labor law. Senator Elizabeth Warren would allow workers to organize millions at a time. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is committed to cross-industry collective bargaining. And Vice President Joe Biden said in December: “We should unionize McDonald’s.”

All four leaders have committed to increasing wages, facilitating union membership, and addressing challenges related to health care, racial injustice, immigration, and climate change. They were on strike lines from Massachusetts via Missouri to California, calling on companies like McDonald’s not to protect workers and not to provide a living wage. You know that the candidate who works for America’s working people will be the next president of that country.

The candidate’s work plans are strong because workers from all industries and backgrounds, black, brown, Asian Pacific Islander, and white, have joined forces to do so. Fast food, healthcare, education, gig-economy, and more were heavily involved in these elections, pushing candidates at every turn to call on companies, publish ambitious business plans, and work towards a victory in 2020.

These efforts build on the past two years where workers from a variety of industries have been on strike, including government employees, fast food employees, healthcare workers, educators, school staff, auto workers, stop-and-shop, Employees – even workers in non-traditional sectors like media and games.

The workers have created the conditions under which leaders can act, including the US House of Representatives. Just last week, Parliament passed the law protecting the right to organize, a step in the right direction that would make it easier for workers to meet at work.

This is in stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s actions, just a short drive down Pennsylvania Avenue from the chamber of the house. The Trump administration is carrying out an anti-worker agenda in a variety of ways as the President actively tries to separate us by race and other differences. For example, imagine how the government opposed the minimum wage increase and used officials from the Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board and beyond to represent companies through American workers.

Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to persuade them, working people whose wages are used to promote and build a better life for their families see through the president’s divisive rhetoric and actions. Working people have clear eyes for 2020 because they know what it is about.

Workers of every race and ethnic group in every state – blue, red or swinging – form a critical electoral block. They tell me that they are looking for candidates who not only propose plans for more unions, but also go for a walk. Every day they observe who is committed to the importance of increasing the workforce.

As President of the 2 million member Service Employees International Union, I’ve seen many members confront candidates with the same question: How can you make it easier for millions of workers like me to join a union to fight for a better future? my family?

They call for unions for everyone that would allow workers to join together across industries, not just across companies, and give many more people the opportunity to negotiate better jobs. The next president should help everyone in this country move forward with four measures: creating industry-wide negotiating tables; make federal labor law a floor, not a ceiling; Make sure taxpayers’ money supports good union jobs; and put good union jobs at the heart of every major economic proposal.

Debate on Democratic presidential candidates on February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty

We make these demands because the 2020 elections represent a decisive turning point for our country. Income and wealth inequality are increasing. Power is concentrated in the hands of too few people. Companies operate a rigged system in which they keep wages low and make it difficult for workers to build collective power. Greedy politicians vilify immigrants and marginalized communities for our nation’s problems while lowering taxes on the rich and trying to take away our healthcare. As a result, millions of workers – blacks, browns, Asian Pacific Islanders, and whites – are left behind.

But there is hope. The workers took matters into their own hands by going on strike, demanding the right to form a union and fighting for better wages. In 2018, more US workers went on strike than ever since 1986. This momentum continued in 2019, when union support reached a 50-year high and union workers were negotiating $ 10 billion in pay increases.

And while in 2018 and 2019 it was about workers who act collectively to bring about change, in 2020 it will be about workers who regain power. It begins with the primaries and assemblies and ends with the victory on November 3rd. Because if we fight, we win.

Mary Kay Henry is president of the Service Employees International Union, a union that represents 2 million care and service workers.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

