Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out for less than a year, but signs are that madness has already begun production. Has Marvel bit more than they could chew with this sequel?

The departure of director Scott Derrickson has already put the project in trouble, but the film may have more problems than an empty director’s chair. He has to juggle so many characters and so many storylines that he runs the risk of being blown up even before cameras start rolling.

Help sought: new “foreign” director

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemed to swing from the start to the fences by only having “multiverse” in the title. Although Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had treated the concept very successfully, the MCU did not really delve into the concept outside of a red herring in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Then we heard that the Disney + series WandaVision was supposed to come straight into the movie.

Then in January came the news that Derrickson had separated the company with Marvel because of “creative differences.” What those differences are exactly is unknown, but it was speculated that Derrickson, whose earlier work included the exorcism of Emily Rose, wanted the sequel to be more like a horror film, and that was more than the PG-13-minded Marvel wanted to try.

The departure was reportedly amicable, but it was still disturbing, especially since there is no announcement that the May 2021 date will be reduced. Marvel is said to be in conversation with Sam Raimi, the director of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, to take over the helm.

Is the multiverse too much for the public?

The word “multiverse” in the title suggests that Marvel is trying to stretch out here. For a long time there were multiverses in the comics, but they were considered too complex and potentially confusing to try the films. Now that CGI makes almost everything possible, at least visually, we see multiversa appearing more often.

The Arrowverse on CW, especially with the introduction of The Flash, proved that multiverses could not only be done, they could also be done repeatedly. Most DC super hero shows take place on different earths, and their crossover shows lean hard in the multi-universe concept. The latest version, Crisis on Infinite Earths, was so ambitious, it wiped clean and again pulled the multiverses of shows.

The Marvel world played so well with this concept that Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse not only contained film noir, anime and pig Spider-Men, but it also won the Oscar for best animation function.

Spider-Man: Far From Home said his villain Mysterio came from the multiverse, but that turned out to be a ruse, although future Marvel films such as The Eternals suggest that the studio tends more towards phenomenal cosmic forces.

That suggests the introduction of many concepts and characters, and that may be the core problem of the Doctor Strange sequel.

Doctor Strange and the excess story

According to Screen Rant, Multiverse of Madness was juggling with a lot of material. There are rumors that the film America is introducing Chavez of the Young Avengers and the wizard Brother Voodoo. Another possible new character is Nightmare, lord of the Dream Dimension. Moreover, Scarlet Witch and WandaVision will not only fit in the film, but also Loki.

And none of that even takes into account the characters that Doctor Strange had to deal with in the first film. The word “overstuffed” has been applied to many comic book films, in particular the Batman films and titles such as Spider-Man 3 and Amazing Spider-Man 2. Conventional wisdom says that a film only needs one strong villain, but these films juggle several.

This is of course all speculation. Marvel Studios is nothing if not an efficient machine, and more than one person has noticed that the departure of a director is not a big problem, since Kevin Feige’s vision really dominates. It will be interesting to see how he gives rights to the ship of the multiverse, so that it is not so strange.

