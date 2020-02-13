If you read this, you probably like to wear makeup – but what you probably don’t like are the dozens of different products needed to put together a full face. Fortunately, there are tons of compact, multi-tasking formulas out there, and even better, many of the best multi-use makeup products can be purchased directly on Amazon.

Although many of the products on this list contain several different formulas in one package – such as double-sided sticks and two-in-one compacts – others need a little more imagination to find out what makes them such great multi-taskers. Take clear mascara, for example: you can not only use it on your eyelashes, but you can also use it as an eyebrow gel and as a hair pomade to tame your baby hair and flies. Other products, such as lip and cheek shades, can also be used as eye shadow along your fold. Meanwhile, deceptively simple products such as foundation sticks can also be used as a concealer, as eye shadow or as a contour.

Go ahead and find 10 of the best reusable makeup products currently on the market, from compacts and sticks to stains, pencils, gels and more. You will find formulas that are suitable for all skin types, skin tones and budgets – so go ahead and go shopping.

1. The overall best multifunctional makeup stick

Looking for a blush, highlighter, eye shadow and lip shade all in one? Then this multifunctional stick is for you. Available in four versatile shades, including an iridescent pearl tone and a beautiful true pink, it easily fits into the skin with its creamy, glossy formula. The stick size couldn’t be easier to travel with, and the “elastic silky powder” in the formula helps resist sweat and water so your makeup doesn’t melt. “(It is) long-lasting and soft for my sensitive skin,” wrote a reviewer.

2. The best lip, cheek and lid cream

If you prefer a classic compact cream, Rituel de Fille’s Inner Glow Cream Pigment is the cut-out. The buildable formula is sold in eight unique colors, including a dark, purplish hue called Eclipse, a chocolate brown called Eros and other assorted shades of red and pink. It can be used on your lips, cheeks and eyes, alone or mixed with other products. But what makes this compact so great (apart from its enchanting packaging) is its formula. Like all brand products, the Inner Glow Cream Pigment is Leaping Bunny certified without cruelty, and made with only the best, most ethically produced raw and plant-based ingredients.

3. The best lip, cheek and cover stain

Made by the iconic Korean beauty brand Etude House, the Dear Darling Water Tint is one of their most beloved products. The unique, aqueous formula is full of buildable pigment that can be applied to the skin for a more dramatic look, or just swept once for a subtle, just-at-a-popsicle finish (you can also use it as a blush). And do you know those gradient lips that you always see on Instagram? This is how you reach them. Just tap a part of the shade in the middle of your lips and mix it.

Apart from Cherry Ade (photo), the shade is also sold in Orange Ade and Strawberry Ade.

4. The best clean shade for lips, cheeks and lids

For the minimalist beauty lover who is also aware of what goes into their products, this Volumizing Lip and Cheek tint from Tata Harper is a must-have. It is packed with good antioxidants for you, thanks to the natural ingredients in the formula that Harper actually grows on her own farm. The pigment is creamy and buildable, and can also be used on your eyes as well as on your lips and cheeks. Choose from Petal Pink (photo), Rosy Pink, Ruby and Peach.

5. The best double lip, cheek and lid compact

Why stay with just one color if you can get two? This TonyMoly duo can be used alone or in combination with your lips, cheeks and eyes. Hydrating and creamy, it is housed in a sweet little panda compact that you like to take out of your make-up bag. Don’t you like these orange hues? It also comes in a double pink.

6. The best Contour & Highlight Stick

Although contours can be a bit difficult to control, these double-sided sickness makes things practically infallible. Sold in five different shades, one side is for marking, while the other is for contours. That said, you can also use the highlighter side as an eye shadow or the contour side as a concealer. And although both creamy formulas can easily be mixed with your fingers, the Cameo Contour & Highlight Stick from PÜR comes with a bonus makeup sponge.

7. The best Contour & Highlight Stick drugstore

If the PÜR Cameo Contour & Highlight Stick is a bit out of your price range, say hello to the Wonder Stick from NYX, which works the same way and is also available in five colors. For only $ 5 you get two formulas in one for contours and marking. Although the sides are more shapely thin than the thick stick of PÜR, this also makes it ideal for precise contours, especially around your eyebrows and nose.

8. The best Contour, Foundation & Concealer Stick

While people with darker skin tones can use this Black Radiance multi-tasking stick as a camouflage marker and / or foundation, it can also be used to contour lighter skin. Thanks to the size of the stick, it is a piece of cake to travel with and the creamy texture means that it is easy to mix. Choose from seven shades.

9. The best eyebrow gel, clear mascara and hair pomade in one

Maybelline Great Lash may take you back to high school – but it still deserves a place in your make-up bag today. That is because it is not only used as a transparent mascara on your eyelashes, but can also be used as an eyebrow gel or to swallow flies away. It also comes in a watertight formula, if you want something more sustainable.

10. The best versatile pencil, eye and marking pencil

Of course, this NYX pencil is marketed as a browsing tool – and it’s great for that. But the marking side can not only be used to mark, yes, under your eyebrows, but also on your eyelids, cupid’s bow, cheekbones and nose. Meanwhile, the darker, thinner side can be used as an eyebrow pencil or as an eyeliner. This pen may look simple, but it can be used in so many different ways.

Other shades are blonde, taupe vanilla, light beige / espresso, brunette / cream, soft brown rose, soft pink / maroon

