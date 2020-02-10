Advertisement

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images; Rachel Murray / Getty Images; Matt Petit – Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Anne Morgan, winner of the Makeup and Hairstyling award for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger, winner of the Actress in a Leading Role award for Judy, attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood and Highland.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling participate in the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party organized by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

Bobby Berk and Lauren Ash attend the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Writer-director Bong Joon-ho, winner of the Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and International Feature Film awards for Parasite, attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood and Highland.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Courteney Cox, Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2020 Afterflix Oscar After Party at San Vicente Bugalows.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Director Elena Andreicheva, winner of the Documentary Feature Award for learning skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl) attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood and Highland.

Matt Petit – Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Jane Fonda, winner of the Best Actor Award Joaquin Phoenix, and Olivia Colman are behind the scenes during the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Filmmakers Jeff Reichert and Julia Reichert, winners of the Documentary Feature Award for American Factory, attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood and Highland.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Jon Hamm and Rashida Jones participate in the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at The Four Seasons Los Angeles Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Eric McCormack, Sharon Stone and Nia Vardalos participate in the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Laura Dern and Keegan-Michael Key attend the 2020 Afterflix Oscar After Party at San Vicente Bugalows.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood and Highland.

Arnold Turner / Getty Images

Regina Spektor, Randy Newman, Linda Cardellini, Bobby Berk and Emily Hampshire attend the 2020 Afterflix Oscar After Party at San Vicente Bugalows.

Matt Petit – Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Oscar Isaac, James Corden and Rami Malek are behind the scenes at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Ross Butler and Madelaine Petsch attend the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne participate in the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Director Taika Waititi, winner of the Adapted Screenplay prize for Jojo Rabbit and Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Actor in a Leading Role prize for Joker, attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood and Highland.

Although not everyone can be nominated or win a prize at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, it seems that most stars had fun during and after the ceremony.

Some attended viewing parties instead of the actual show, while others attended events after it was all over. Click through the gallery above for a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars, at Elton John’s Viewing Party, Netflix’s After Party and more. (There was even a Friends reunion with one of them!)

