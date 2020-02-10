Advertisement

On Sunday, February 9, the Oscars 2020 in Memoriam honored all film industry professionals who died in 2019. The most important was Kobe Bryant, who died on the same day as the Grammy in a helicopter crash – January 26 – along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Also remembered on Sunday evening during the broadcast of the Academy Awards include Kirk Douglas, Doris Day and Peter Fonda. Remarkable supervision was the deceased Luke Perry, who died in March last year.

Bryant was the first celebrity to appear in the memoriam, where he could be seen alongside his quote: “Life is too short to get stuck and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.” Although there was some debate as to whether Bryant would appear in tribute to the Academy Awards, producer Stephanie Allain confirmed his recording at Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“I think that what is really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment,” she said. (Bryant won the Oscar for best animation film in 2018 for Dear Basketball).

Advertisement

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed a cover of The Beatles’ classic ‘Yesterday’ as the In Memoriam song. “I’m just looking forward because I’m excited to represent these people who have succeeded this year,” Eilish told The Academy on the red carpet in Sydney Park and Louis Virtel. “I really want it to be about the people we now respect and talk about and mourn and celebrate.”

More to come…

Advertisement