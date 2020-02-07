Advertisement

Given the price and quality, the best Le Creuset alternative comes from Lodge – a family-owned company that started in 1896 and is known for high-quality cast iron. It even has superior heat resistance over Le Creuset – Lodge’s 6-quart pot and lid, including the stainless steel knob, are heat resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. For comparison: the characteristic line cover of Le Creuset is resistant to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and the traditional line cover is only resistant to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another thing that buyers like at the Lodge about Le Creuset is the shape of the brand; Le Creuset has a more angular encounter between the side walls and the base of the pot. Lodge, on the other hand, has slightly rounded edges that are said to be easier to clean and which makes cooking spoons easier to reach every inch of the pot. You will also love the wide handles of the Lodge Dutch oven, they are not as wide as those of Le Creuset, but the width makes it easier to handle a hot and heavy pan.

The interior of this cast iron pot is covered with three layers of hard, shiny porcelain enamel that is resistant to crumbling and is easy to clean. And if aesthetics are important to you, the Lodge Dutch oven comes in a range of beautiful colors such as sandalwood, oyster white and storm blue. This choice has a 4.6-star rating with more than 9,000 ratings and if you want to build an enamel cooking collection from Lodge, you can also buy Dutch ovens of 1.5, 3, 4.5 and 7.5 liters.

Promising assessment: “I was looking for a good alternative to Le Creuset, and I am very, very happy with this purchase. With Le Creuset it is certainly fun, but you spend hundreds of dollars more for a brand. The difference between the two? Marketing. This Dutch oven does exactly the same. I tried a lot of different recipes in this jar and it all came out perfectly. Heavy, durable pot, beautiful colors. Recommend. “

