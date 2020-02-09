Advertisement

Kitchen machines are serious time savers in the kitchen. They tackle boring food preparation tasks, such as chopping onions and shredding cheese, and can make smooth mash and thick dips. But if you have ever been discouraged by the high price of many food processors, you are not the only one. Fortunately, it’s becoming increasingly easy to find models under $ 100, and the best budget food processors can perform the same kitchen tasks as high-end models, all for an affordable price. To help you limit options while shopping, here are a few things to consider.

At the most basic level, a good food processor should be able to chop, mix, mix, cut and shred using disc attachments. Depending on what you want to make and how much you want to prepare, you have options when it comes to the capacity of the bowl. Most food machines range from 7 to 12 cups, but if you don’t have room for a large processor, remember that you can usually process your ingredients in two or more batches.

A pulse button is essential to be able to chop ingredients into short bursts without over-processing. Wide input troughs are useful for adding ingredients and mean less preparation of ingredients when cutting or shredding. While most machines can cut butter into flour for cakes and cookies, heavier recipes such as pizza dough require a strong engine and a heavy base and you may want to spend a little more on a heavier food processor.

Advertisement

Whatever you are planning to make, the best budget food processors below give you the tools you need – without breaking the bank.

1. The best budget food processor: Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap food processor

This generous 12-cup food processor from Hamilton Beach costs less than $ 50, making it the best value here when it comes to capacity. It has a large feed tube that fits on a tomato, and also has a two-part pusher for narrow items that would normally tip over when meeting the fast-moving slicer and shredder discs. The lid is attached to the work bowl using the Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap design, unlike most food processing companies with large turn-on lids. The function and speed buttons are raised and easy to press and contain three settings: a cutting speed / shredding speed; a puree / mix speed; and a pulse button for chopping for recording multi-ingredient recipes before mixing.

2. The best for making dips: Hamilton Beach 10-Cup food processor & vegetable chopper

If you have ever used a food processor to make thick dips or sticky nut butters, you probably had to remove the lid to scrape along the sides of the bowl when ingredients moved up or splashed. This 10-cup food processor from Hamilton Beach has an innovative but simple attachment that allows you to manually scrape the sides of the work bowl while the processor is in use. This not only saves time, but it can also prevent rubber or silicone spatulas from being cut if you use them to clean the bowl. With the large capacity work bowl you can chop, cut and shred a lot of food before you have to empty it, and with the two speed design you can make a wide range of recipes. The only drawbacks? This processor has a slightly smaller parachute than the one above, lacks a two-piece pusher and the power dial is not that easy to use compared to buttons or a touch pad.

3. The most compact: Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop

Measuring a compact 16 ounces (2 cups), this Ninja pick is more of a helicopter than a food processor, but it is still capable of handling a wide range of kitchen tasks. The stacked design of the knives offers superior cutability for items such as salsa, garlic, herbs, vegetables, and nuts, and it will not overdo ingredients such as some flat knife designs. A single ergonomic button can be pulsed for chopping, or held down to mix items, including small batch dips, sauces, and even eggs for use in omelettes or fried rice. The base of the work bowl is rimmed with a non-stick ring so that it remains stable during use. Although the Ninja is incapable of cutting or shredding, when you consider the affordable $ 20 price tag, it is a great choice for many recipe preparation tasks and can be easily stored due to its compact footprint.

4. The best edition: Cuisinart FP-8SV Basic food processor

For a slightly more improved experience, this best-selling 8-cup food processor from Cuisinart offers two shredders on a reversible grater for extra versatility during chopping. The SealTight Advantage patent-pending lock system ensures that the bowl and lid are securely attached (often a problem with cheaper food processors). Even better, if you make sauces or dips, the chopping and mixing knife locks into place so that you can drop the work bowl onto the empty contents without falling out. The wide mouth gutter fits into a whole range of fruits and vegetables, and all parts are removable and dishwasher-safe, making cleaning up a breeze. Some reviewers note that this unit sometimes has difficulty making dough, but for the vast majority of food processor tasks, it would be a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

Advertisement