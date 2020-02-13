If you don’t have enough room in your bedroom for a bedside table or are just looking for some extra storage space, the best bedside tables are the perfect solution. These caddies hardly take up any space, but can easily keep your necessities within reach.

There are two main categories of bedside tables to choose from:

A bag-style caddy hangs next to your bed and is the go-to option if you need organization. These caddies have storage compartments, so everything takes place. Bag-style caddies are great for storing your phone, a favorite book, your diary or other small items. These caddies are usually held in place by partially putting them under the mattress, although some have straps for extra safety.

A caddy in plank style, on the other hand, is usually attached directly to your bed frame and functions as a bedside table. A plank caddy can contain a glass of water, a stack of books, your alarm clock or whatever. Just pay attention to the maximum weight capacity to prevent overloading the board.

Browse further for the five best nightstands that Amazon reviewers love. They look great, work well and offer extra storage for the game.

1. The overall best bedside pocket caddy

With six different compartments for a wide range of items, you will find that the functionality of this Zafit bedside table is almost unparalleled. Four of the compartments are mesh, so you can visibly keep track of your belongings, while the two large fabric compartments are great for holding a tablet, magazines and books or other supplies. The shelf is designed to slide under the mattress to hold the caddy in place. And luckily Amazon reviewers report that this pick will not move or fall easily, a common problem with some bedside tables.

Choose from four caddy colors in the style with six bags – black, blue, gray or coffee – and if you don’t need that much storage space, you can grab a smaller caddy with fewer bags. The pickup with six bags is approximately 19.7 by 17.5 inches tall.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is super amazing. I got it because I lost my bedside table to put my baby’s cradle next to bed and it worked great. It is really good quality and stays in place. Overall a great “I am so happy that I have it. Many bags for stuff. I keep my phone there, flashlight, baby pacifier and holder.”

2. The overall best bedside table basket

The BedShelfie is the perfect solution for those who want a bedside table, but don’t have the space for it. The shelf clamps directly to your bed frame (no tools required), so you come to a handy place for essential things that are easily within reach. The shelf can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff, and Amazon reviewers have mentioned it as surprisingly sturdy. It has an impressive 4.7-star rating after 1600 and growing reviews.

The board is handmade in environmentally friendly bamboo and is available in different colors and sizes, based on your needs.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I don’t have much room in my bedroom and these are great! Before I had a bedside table on the left side of my bed, which meant that the one who slept on the other side couldn’t put a phone anywhere, water, etc. I got my Replace the bedside table with two of these (one on each side) and I love its function and tightness.

3. A bed bag bag that can charge two devices

Not only can this pocket caddy from The Night Caddy contain all your essentials, it can also charge up to two devices at the same time (thanks to a built-in dual USB charger), which makes life so much easier – no more searching to find your phone’s power cord is required. The caddy has different storage compartments for all your things and even has a cup holder. It also stays in place thanks to posts that slide under the mattress, which are extra strong to prevent it from falling. The caddy is made of durable plastic and aluminum.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. So handy for my small bedroom. I no longer bump my toes or knees on a bedside table while trying to get around it. This hardly takes up any space, but it takes everything fixed I need it on my bed, with the convenience of USB for my phone and tablet. And the cup holder is big enough for my largest insulated cup. It’s also safe, so it doesn’t move unless I move it. “

4. A slender and slender bed bag bag

If aesthetics and organization are both important to you, this Kikkerland bed caddy calls your name. The caddy with one bag is made of gray felt and is stylish and ultra-thin – no big bags here. The caddy of 11.1 by 8.7 by 4.5 inches is a good size for magazines, glasses, your phone and more. And Amazon reviewers are certainly impressed with this choice. They give it a striking 4.7-star rating after more than 500 ratings.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “So handy! I’m going to buy these for gifts for my family. The gray fabric is very beautiful. It is fairly sturdy and should last for many years. Can’t beat the price! I also like the slim profile because my bedspread fits nicely over the caddy. It contains more than I expected. Good buy! “

5. An extra safe bed bag with straps

If you have a bunk bed or a bunk bed, this Surblue Caddy is worth “adding to cart.” . And when it comes to storage, the caddy has eight compartments in different sizes. Choose from six different color options.

Reviewers from Amazon report that this caddy has become a necessity in their homes. They give this choice a solid 4.5-star rating, with 250 and growing ratings.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My 7-year-old likes to have this on the top bed so she can store her books, tablet, drink, glasses and everything else she needs at night. The belts are durable and never come undone alone.”

