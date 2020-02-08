Advertisement

Although an apparently small addition to your cookware, the best basting brushes or dough brushes can make a big difference when cooking, baking and grilling. You will want to think about how you will use it to help you choose between materials, brush sizes and handle length.

For basting large pieces of meat, fish or vegetables that can dry out or for applying thicker sauces, silicone is durable, durable and dishwasher safe. Before baking, pig bristles or nylon bristles give you more control and you can exert more subtle pressure. They also tend to better retain liquids and thinner sauces. But between the two, nylon is stronger and less prone to shedding than boar, but is not that soft, which makes boar better for finer stringing tasks.

After the material you have to think about the width of the brush. The most versatile width is 1 to 1.5 inches, but for basting with a lot of sauce or glaze over a large surface, brushes between 2 and 4 inches offer better coverage. For the shape of a brush, I am usually stuck to flat brushes, because round is generally not that handy when stringing and is better for fine cakes.

Advertisement

The handle is another central feature to consider, because the ease of cleaning and comfort dictate while stringing. Wooden and plastic are sturdy, but usually have to be washed by hand. Metal and polymer are just as durable, with the added advantage that they are usually dishwasher safe. Your decision can amount to how high a cleaning convenience priority is.

For the length of the handle, a comfortable medium length is approximately 6 inches. Slightly shorter is the best for detailed pastry work. And because the focus here is on stringing, I got stuck up to 6 centimeters and longer. Finally, for grilling or basting in the oven, longer handles (think 7-plus inch) are best to keep hands away from the heat.

With these factors in mind, keep scrolling to shop for the best brushes.

1. The best natural brush for stringing hair

This 1-inch wide bear with pig bristles from Carlisle is great for an all-round brush. Pork is the softest pig hair you can get in a brush, and these are fully sterilized and can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This heat resistance means that you can use this pick to baste food while cooking, grilling or baking. Just know, because of the wooden handle this pick is not dishwasher safe. But the length of the handle is a comfortable 6.25 inch for versatile use. Reviewers report that this choice is excellent for basting while grilling. And for those who worry about shedding, this pick has an impressive pig retention; To assure you of the sustainability of this pick, a customer noted that they can count on it to stay there for around three years. If you are worried about shedding, try a brush with dark hair, which makes it easy to find loose hair.

If you know that you often use your dough brush for both sweet and savory applications, consider a set of brushes for equipping your kitchen. And if you need a wider brush with natural hair, Carlisle also makes a 3-inch brush that reviewers love.

A useful review: “This is a great dough brush. I am a professional cook and I love this dough brush. I’ve tried the new nylon and silicone, but they don’t contain as much of your basting fluid as a traditional brush. “

2. The best dishwasher-proof brush

If your dough brush needs to be easy to clean, look no further than this lacing and dough brush that is dishwasher safe. Like my first pick, this brush has 1-inch wide hair, but they are heat resistant to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, 100 higher than the first pick, and the sturdy polymer handle is 6.25 inches long, according to Amazon’s Q&A, which is about equally long as my first choice. But if you need a slightly wider brush, OXO also makes a 2-inch brush. Both have an angular design so that it can be put down while the hairs stay off the counter.

Reviewers report that although the bristles are made of silicone, the design works well for applying egg wax and other more delicate baking tasks. This is probably due to the tapered shape of the outer bristles, which gently exert pressure. The layered bristles that prevent clotting have openings in the middle to better hold liquid or sauces than standard silicone brushes. Moreover, this choice has a rating of 4.7 stars with more than 1,400 reviews.

A useful review: “There is a lot of liquid in the weird little holes. (…) With various other silicone brushes, the hairs are simply too stiff. On the OXO they are nice and flexible, soft on the edge. When washing eggs, they do not leave dents, streaks or cracks in the delicate dough. (…) Of course you still need a traditional brush to dust off excess flour, but now I don’t have to worry about the stupid things forming or their wooden handles discoloring. All in all a definitive purchase and probably my favorite brush. “

3. The best set of brushes for grilling

The long handles on this pair of stainless steel brushes – one that is 7.5 and one that is 12 inches – make them great tools for comfortably stringing food over a hot grill. The 2-inch wide brushes cover enough area to work quickly on high heat, and both brushes have handy hanging loops for storage. This choice has a score of 4.6 stars after more than 500 reviews and the dishwash resistant silicone bristles are heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

A useful review: “I was so sick and tired of the generic basting brushes from our local supermarkets. You know the type; short wooden handle, hair falling and getting stuck to your food, almost impossible to clean, and eventually the whole head just falls off. I have experienced dozens of them over the years. I finally decided to look at the alternatives and I came across this brush here on Amazon. Wow, what a world of difference. The long stainless steel handle is great for stringing items that are in the oven or the grill. It gives me a nice, long range that doesn’t burn my hands. “

4. The best nylon brush

Nylon bristles are roughly halfway between boar and silicone because the pressure is softer than silicone, but not as soft as boar. The advantage of nylon is that you don’t have to worry about shedding. So if you want a finer brush than silicone with less loss than boar, then opt for this nylon brush.

Although it is not clear what the manufacturer’s recommendations are for cleaning or heat resistance of this brush, reviewers state that they wash theirs by hand and use it for basting meat. At 6 inches the plastic handle on this brush is a bit shorter than my brush with pig hair and silicone hair, but the brush is a bit wider at 1.5 inches. Although I couldn’t find it If you want a nylon brush that is even wider, there is also a 2-inch version, a 3-inch version and a 4-inch version.

A useful review: “I love this nylon dough brush !!! It was almost impossible to find a pastry shop in the store that was not a worthless “paintbrush.” I don’t like that kind of thing because they fall apart and the hairs end up in the food … Yes. But this nylon brush is perfect! No hairs in the food, and soooo easy to clean! Thank you Amazon for offering NYLON brushes for cooking! “

5. The best self-rising brush

This can be the twofer that you didn’t even know you needed: a baster that is also a basting brush. This dishwasher-safe self-locking brush holds about an ounce of your basting fluid and has a round silicone brush tip with a diameter of about 2.5 cm to evenly coat your food. Measurement marks on the side of the baster make it easy to keep track of how much liquid or sauce has been used.

The 12 inch plastic handle is longer for me grilling brush, but a little longer. So there is even more space between your hand and the heat source on which you cook. In addition, the handle can store the included cleaning pipe when it is not in use. Although I could not confirm the exact heat resistance of this pick, buyers report using it to baste a turkey. This choice has an impressive 4.3-star rating with more than 90 ratings.

A useful review: “This is SO much better than the old, simple baster (without the built-in brush). It’s not so messy and easier to determine where the juices go when you’re stringing. I wish I had one of these years ago. This basterkast is of good quality, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Great addition to my kitchen! “

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

Advertisement