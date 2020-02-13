You would probably prefer to leave mud, snow, dirt, rain and sand outside your home. The best doormats for cleaning shoes are made of materials that are strong enough to prevent shoes (or legs) from following that mess inside. Although outside doormats are the best first line of defense, the use of an inside doormat will also collect all the remaining dirt or moisture before you step inside.

The best outdoor mats often have a texture and are made from tough fibers that scrape away dirt such as coconut, a coconut shell material that is durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions, so it’s great for any doorway and particularly durable for uncovered doors. Moreover, it is also resistant to mold and mildew.

If you live in a rainy or snowy area, a coconut mat with a woven or rope structure may be best for draining water on an outdoor mat. For an inner mat, textured studs can help to collect excess dirt that an outer mat has not caught. Consider coconut mats reinforced with rubber to keep it securely in place, especially during wet conditions. Because rubber can burst in extremely cold weather, it is perhaps better suited for warmer climates or seasons. For a back that can withstand winter weather, PVC is a better bet.

Although doormats for outside are sometimes used indoors, their harder materials are more comfortable to use on shoes than bare feet. Indoor doormats, often made from cotton chenille and polypropylene, can trap residual moisture on shoes and are more friendly to bare feet. Cotton chenille is especially great because it is absorbent and soft and a natural material. Polypropylene is also soft and absorbent with the added advantage that it is stain resistant.

With all this in mind, keep reading for the best doormats for cleaning shoes, including a boot brush to get your shoes really clean. I have also included dimensions for each pick, which is especially worth noticing with interior doormats to ensure that they fit comfortably under a sliding door.

1. The overall best outside doormat

This outer door mat is made of heavy coconut with a PVC back to keep it in place. The fact that it has the largest area from the picks on this list to clean yours and the shoes of everyone who enters your house makes it my best overall choice. This has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon with more than 800 ratings and reviewers love the high quality and durability; shoppers report that this doormat treats winter weather, and especially snow, really well. To clean the mat, simply shake it out or vacuum the mat every now and then.

The natural coconut fits in almost any decor, but it is also available in various other patterns, including one with a very cute “home sweet home” message.

Dimensions: 18 by 30 by 0.6 inches

A useful review: “This is such an impressive doormat. It is so important to leave the dirt and moisture out and this mat does exactly that. It keeps our house clean and dry. “

2. The best outside door that drains water

Just like my first choice, this outer doormat for cleaning shoes is made from coconut. What is unique is the design with which water can be drained to prevent the mat from getting water. This drainage makes it an excellent choice for someone who lives in a rainy or snowy climate. Just know that it may not stay in place as well as my first choice, because the drainage capacity means that there is no rubber backing. This pick is especially good for scraping shoes because the coconut fibers are wired at an angle to access the grooves of the shoe sole and remove dirt.

Moreover, reviewers also report that this is a particularly great doormat to keep sand out of the house. To clean the mat, simply shake off the dirt or the brush or vacuum it.

Dimensions: 18 by 30 by 1 inch

A useful review: “This is great in collecting debris from shoes and catching them before my floors do that! Works great and has considerably improved the cleanliness of my floors. Drain the water well and through the holes the dirt will fall through it quickly. “

3. The best decorative rounded outside doormat

For an outdoor door mat that is as practical as it is decorative, this unique semi-circular coconut mat fits the bill. The simple but eye-catching pattern will not fade in the sun like many printed mats, and the recycled rubber backing holds it in place. Please note that with the rubber backing, this mat may not withstand extreme cold temperatures, as well as some of my other picks without a backing or PVC backing. The texture of the sections of the pattern also helps to get dirt off shoes. Finally, reviewers note that this mat is super easy to clean with a hose.

Dimensions: 29.9 by 18.1 by 1 inch

A useful review: “It is absolutely incredible. I love to linger, wipe my feet longer than necessary, hoping that my neighbors will catch a glimpse of me with the help of my door candy. A traditional rectangular mat says, “I’m boring”, but this mat says, “cool with convention … I’m going hemisphere!” Moreover, it removes the clutter from your shoes. “

4. The best indoor doormat for muddy legs and shoes

A high-quality interior doormat with textured studs can help put an end to muddy legs that follow dirt through your house. This machine washable mat is made from plush cotton chenille and has a rubber backing so that it cannot move if you, your family, guests or pets walk over it. Choose from more than a dozen colors and some patterns, including brown, green and blue. This doormat has a score of 4.7 stars after more than 1,300 reviews, including shoppers who love this mat because they are so soft, absorbent and effective in catching mud and dirt. Plus, it’s the only mat where you have your choice of sizes. It is also machine washable.

Dimensions: 30 by 20 by 1 inch, plus six other sizes, ranging from 24 by 17 by 1 inch to as large as 70 by 24 by 1 inch

A useful review: “I have 7 dogs and since this is the wettest weather ever, I have to say that this is a life saver !!!! Completely sustainable and absorb the wetness and mud and save my floors (and also nerves) ”

5. The most stylish interior doormat

This stylish inner doormat can also keep the floors in your house clean. It is made of polypropylene, which absorbs water and mud, with slightly raised fibers for sufficient texture to scrape residual dirt, sand and other dirt from shoes. A thermoplastic rubber non-slip backing helps keep it in place.

This doormat is supplied in a neutral white and brown geometric pattern, as well as five other geometric pattern and color combinations. Keep it simple with a vacuum cleaner or hose; you can also wash it in the machine for a deep cleaning.

Dimensions: 24 by 36 by 0.25 inch

A useful review: “I feel crazy about judging a doormat, but I love this doormat! It is low enough that the door can slide over it, which has been a problem with other mats. It washes and dries well and the rubber backing holds it in place. “

Also great: A Boot Brush

For an extra line of defense against dirt, mud and other dirt, keep a shoe brush cleaner near your doormat. This model has a score of 4.4 stars after more than 600 reviews and can be mounted inside or outside to clean both the underside of boots and shoes. Reviewers are enthusiastic about the quality of this heavy-duty pick and how well it cleans with so little effort thanks to the stiff hair.

A useful review: “I am very happy with this new shoe cleaner! Entering work in the garden has always been a tough job cleaning my boots. The heavy support and strong brushes have offered me a fantastic way to clean my boots before I put them in, and stopped spending tons of time cleaning the boots and then cleaning the garage I came in. Now all I have to do is let my boots “walk” through the vacuum cleaner until I’m clean and I’m on my way. I recommend this shoe cleaner to anyone who needs one. “

