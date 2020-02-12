Advertisement

Although you can technically live in winter boots throughout the cold season, it is smart to have different types of shoes on hand so that you can turn them as needed. The best winter sneakers keep you warm and dry, and at the same time offer a sporty (and easy to put on) alternative to heavy boots.

Consider the following to help you find the perfect pair of winter sneakers:

Soles: Avoiding moisture is an important part of staying warm, and it is especially important to protect your feet in cold weather. For that reason, a waterproof rubber sole is essential (and durable) – and water-resistant material on the top is also a nice plus.

Traction: The rubber sole should ideally be formed into a ridge sole with deep grooves in it that can help provide grip on slippery terrain.

Lining: Look for shoes with an extra lining, such as faux fur or fleece, to keep you warm when the temperature drops. It is a good idea to leave room for thick woolen socks (such as the highly rated pair that I have attached below), but pay attention to the ratings that suit your size or you should measure.

In this collection of winter-worthy sneakers on Amazon you will find everything from a number of trendy canvas low tops with fur trim to more robust options that are built to withstand more severe weather. All the shoes below are highly rated by reviewers and cost less than $ 65.

1. A seasonal twist on a classic

This pair of canvas and faux suede sneakers, with faux fur trim, is a playful look at the iconic Converse-style shoe. The fur trimmed style has a fleece-like lining and, according to a customer in the Q & As: “They acted like a good casual tennis shoe in the Iowa winters.” in a snowstorm), shoppers call them “cute and comfortable”, with a reviewer commenting: “They are comfortable to walk in and the inside is so soft that it feels like you’re wearing slippers.”

Available colors: 7 colors (several are without faux fur)

Available sizes: 5 – 11

2. These heavy hiking shoes

These sturdy hiking shoes offer affordable, long-lasting warmth and durability that are resistant to Mother Nature. Their robust athletic sneaker design is accompanied by a sturdy boat-like construction for insulation and endurance. They have a weatherproof imitation suede upper and an insulating imitation fur lining, with a protective reinforced toe and Velcro crossed straps for an adjustable fit. Their rubber soles in sneaker style are waterproof and have a lot of grip. “These boots are extremely comfortable, lightweight and warm,” commented a review. “Great anti-slip profile. The fur lining around the ankle gives a pleasant feeling and keeps the cold out. “

Available colors: 4 colors

Available sizes: 6 – 10

3. These fur lined wedge sneakers with anti-slip traction

This pair of wedges with imitation shearling lining and a thick rubber sole are a nice but surprisingly practical choice. The fake fur lining of micro-fleece is soft and warm and can be styled in two ways. It can be invisible when the shoe is fully zipped for a streamlined silhouette, or you can turn the cuff down to expose the lining for a cozy accent. The thick rubber sole is waterproof and non-slip, but has no ridge sole. In terms of portability, the shock-absorbing 1-inch platform comes with a hidden 2-inch wedge, giving it a raised yet casual style. A customer wrote: “Really the best shoes ever. Comfortable, easy, stylish – checks every box! “

Available colors: 3 colors

Available sizes: 5.5 – 10

4. A tough leather sneaker for snow and ice

This sturdy water-resistant leather sneaker, with a waterproof rubber cam sole, helps keep your feet dry and has great grip on snow and ice. These are lightly lined, which provides an extra insulation layer, and the slip-on style is easy to put on and take off. Shoppers report that this winter snowshoe is warm and comfortable, with a remark in particular: “the sole is great for snow or ice, great grip.” Another person in the Q&A replied: “I wear them all winter from November to March in Minnesota instead of boots, unless there is deep snow.”

Available colors: 2 colors

Available sizes: 5 – 10

5. A pair of sneakers that act as boots

These winter sneakers are an athletic twist on the snow-worthy spirit of Moon Boots. An upper made of water-repellent material protects their warm, soft lining and the elastic opening on the sides ensures easy on and off. Shoppers note that this boot is warm and ensures a firm foot in the winter. “They are very comfortable and the traction was great! Definitely recommended! Shocked a fan. Although they do have anti-slip polyurethane soles, one reviewer commented: “They are great for little snow. (…) When it comes to ice, the shoes don’t have much grip. You could combine them with caterpillars. add-on if you have to walk a lot on ice. “

Available colors: 10 colors (some in ankle boots height)

Available sizes: 5 – 14

Also nice: a trio of warm winter socks

If you are looking for winter sneakers, you can never wear too many thick winter socks. You can score this in a mix with wool or thick combed cotton. The woolen socks are made of 30 – 35% wool and the cotton socks are made of 90% combed cotton with a little polyester and 1% spandex. Both versions are soft and warm and keep your feet better insulated than normal gym socks. Amazon shoppers report that these “soft and comfortable” socks are “super thick”.

Available colors: 8 colors

Available sizes: 1 size fits most (shoe sizes 5 – 11)

Available packs: 3-pack, 5-pack

