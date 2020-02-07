Advertisement

Fruits and vegetables release ethylene gas as they mature and exposure to it can accelerate aging and deterioration. Fortunately, these Debbie Meyer GreenBags are designed to remove this gas, making them an ideal place to store your products. It may sound a bit too good to be true, but Amazon reviewers report that it really works, and give these bags a striking 4.5-star rating after more than 2,500 reviews.

The 20-pack bags come with medium, large and extra large sizes for a variety of food. If you need a different selection, the bags are also supplied in a 40-pack or a 20-pack with only medium and large sizes. The bags will probably not last as long as container-like savers, but you should be able to reuse each bag multiple times. Simply rinse the bags, allow them to air dry and use them again.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These bags are like GOLD. I just found a head of lettuce in a green bag of about 4 weeks (HONEST) that looked like I had just bought it. So much food waste in the US and this prevents your vegetables from getting bad too fast. I am a customer for life. “

